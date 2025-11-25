A final year student at a Nigerian tertiary institution has publicly shown how she takes class as the only student in her level

The building technology student who is reportedly in her 500 level made a video of one of her lectures, and it sparked reactions

Some people joked about her unique situation, while others marvelled at the course she is studying

A finalist has shared a video on TikTok, capturing how she receives lectures as the only student in her level.

The undergraduate, reportedly in her fifth year of school, is studying building technology at the university.

How only student takes class at university

In a 29-second video, the undergraduate, known on TikTok as @tinythebuilder1, was being lectured by a male academic, who was occupied writing on the whiteboard as he taught her.

The lady filmed herself as she interacted with the academic while he was teaching. She also asked some questions.

"Sir, I don't understand...Sir, I have another question," the lady was seen saying in the clip.

Internet users commented on the kind of course she is studying, while others joked about her being both her course representative and her coursemate at the same time.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail finalist's video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the final year student's video below:

walkwithwealth41 said:

"Dey go give me scholarship or reduce school I go study the course with you."

Lohloh official said:

"Building technology keh? Lmao building tech students dey always many for other schools now."

Anniebintu_realtylimited said:

"I would have loved this too .. you will know so much cos they won’t limit their knowledge .. and they can focus according to your pace."

Sparklingby🔮 said:

"Asin how nne? Only you? Abeg tell me the course let me avoid it."

qideon said:

"But you why didn't they just give you architecture ?"

praisetheking said:

"Class rep and course mate at the same time."

MDF enemuo said:

"She is studying building technology, she is in 500level and the best student in the whole faculty."

OH Sammy! said:

"Why do schools do this????. I think it's a waste of resources."

