The kind of outfit that a boy wore to take his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has made him an internet sensation

This is because someone filmed him after spotting him appearing overdressed for the examination and posted the clip on TikTok

While some people made fun of the JAMB candidate's outfit, some netizens came to his defence, offering reasons he was dressed that way

An unidentified boy has become a viral sensation due to his outfit at the venue of his UTME, which stood him out from the crowd.

A netizen, @mrcyrilpikin, shared a video of the boy on TikTok and laughed at him.

A boy was spotted in a suit at the venue of a UTME. Photo Credit: @mrcyrilpikin, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok clip shared on April 16, @mrcyrilpikin wrote with emojis of serious laughter:

"Suit for JAMB."

As the netizen caption read, the boy did wear a suit to the venue and was captured while he was in a queue with other JAMB candidates.

While some netizens made fun of the boy, others defended him.

A boy wore a suit to write his JAMB examination. Photo Credit: @mrcyrilpikin

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail JAMB candidate's outfit to centre

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the young man's outfit to the JAMB CBT centre below:

Dah_FemaleHumble🙃🚀 said:

"Maybe he got an appointment after the exam u never can tell... Pls let pipo be."

Brian said:

"Okay, I didn't want to say anything about this, but when we discuss our dysfunction, it begins with our attitude towards life-defining moments. University, as a major path to success that shapes our lives and destiny, requires every ounce of seriousness. Making it look like JAMB is just another ransom exam is wrong."

Heywhy😇🤡 said:

"He might be going somewhere from there I went to school back on uniform from the JAMB centre."

Dominion said:

"You guys should stop clowning him...he dressed like a perfect gentleman. That's a way to make a good impression."

__livingasayoba said:

"Common sense should tell you that he’s going somewhere, too."

ameerah__xo said:

"Filming people without their permission is very wrong, not to talk of posting them. Everything for views and engagement."

Cₑₑ ⱼₐy said:

"The guyy wear cooperate so the exam gats cooperate with am."

Anonymous said:

"After JAMB you will realized that jamb lesson is just a waste of money."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an arts student had remarked that 'school is a scam' after seeing his 2026 UTME result.

JAMB reacts to hijab issue at centre

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB had reacted to a CBT centre stopping a candidate for wearing a hijab.

Reacting to the incident, JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin issued a statement on Thursday, April 16, explaining that the examination board "promptly intervened by calling the ad hoc official involved to order and issuing immediate instructions that no candidate wearing a hijab should be asked to remove or alter it."

Benjamin further clarified that neither the centre nor the board issued such a directive. Instead, he attributed the incident to the actions of an ad hoc staff member who failed to adhere to JAMB's stipulated guidelines. JAMB reiterated that the action was not in line with its screening guidelines and that it respects the religious beliefs and customs of every Nigerian, adding that the incident at the Ibadan CBT centre was addressed promptly.

Source: Legit.ng