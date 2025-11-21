A Nigerian lady who was posted to Borno state for her National Youth Service Corps has finally arrived

The lady documented her journey on her way to the NYSC Orientation camp as she travelled for several hours

She was overjoyed when she arrived at the camp, and she made a video showing her followers the environment

A Nigerian lady who is currently undergoing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) shared how she traveled to camp.

The lady said she was posted to Borno state where she would undergo the mandatory one year national service.

The lady said she was posted to Maiduguri fo NYSC. Photo credit: TikTok/@shimmer.cakes.n.e.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, @shimmer.cakes.n.e noted that she traveled for several hours by road before she arrived the orientation camp in Borno state.

At some points when she was still on her way, she said if she arrived, she would cry out of joy. According to her, she spent almost two days on the road.

When she finally got to the orientation camp, she shared a short video showing off the environment as she prepared to settle in.

In another video, the lady said she is glad because she is the first NYSC member her parents produced.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her journey to Borno

@Chris Bobo said:

"Omo....This journey long ooh. My prayers are with you.... Success in your journey to serve your fatherland."

@Toluade said:

"Regardless of the experience or whatever thing,to go to certain places because if one year service. I will just sit in my father's house."

@big_kema4 said:

"Must you go ?? Omoh may God protect you all o."

@Xee baby said:

"Honestly it’s not that bad! And I enjoyed camping there! Just work your relocation back to your base."

@Silentsignals said:

"You suppose decline dis call ooo but anyway u don accept it may God protect u but abeg after camp Dey come house ooo."

@Charity said:

"Una they take risk to serve country way no go save you."

@Favy’s Lippies said:

"Na tomorrow morning u go reach Brno just pray make u nor sleep damaturu."

@ChalantNon said:

"Hope say you carry mosquito net and sun glass."

@Shalom said:

"God o 😩… I pray God continues to protect y’all… cos why the northern states this time."

@Sabrina Amorin said:

"Thank God for the successful journey. I don't know you oo but I pray God keep you all safe over there."

@Aseoluwa said:

"Omo may God protect you stranger…. No evil eye will befall you in Jesus name."

@great64570 said:

"You get mind to even come wen no security Una try."

@eberu pride said:

"The lord is our strength."

@Gekpe_Jnr said:

"Chaiii Sorry when I was sent to Jos from Cross River State I spent the whole day on the road. I got to Jos around pass 2am the next day."

