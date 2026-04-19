Ademola Lookman scored in the Copa del Rey final but ended on the losing side after penalties

Atletico Madrid were beaten 4-3 on penalties by Real Sociedad after a 2-2 draw

The Nigerian forward has pledged to keep fighting as Atletico prepare for Arsenal in the Champions League

Ademola Lookman has finally broken his silence following Atletico Madrid’s painful Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Sociedad, a match that ended in a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout loss after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

The Nigerian forward, who marked the occasion with a historic goal, took to social media to reflect on the setback and rally support for the team as they shift attention to the Champions League semi-finals.

Real Sociedad overcame Atletico Madrid on penalties to seal a fourth Copa del Rey win. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite the disappointment, Lookman delivered a standout performance on one of Spanish football’s biggest stages.

According to BBC Sport, Real Sociedad struck first just 14 seconds into the final through Ander Barrenetxea, but Atletico Madrid responded quickly through the Nigerian winger.

Lookman’s composed left-footed finish from the edge of the box restored parity in the 18th minute, making him only the second Nigerian player ever to score in a Copa del Rey final.

The game remained fiercely contested, with Mikel Oyarzabal restoring Sociedad’s lead from the penalty spot before halftime.

Atletico refused to back down, and Julian Alvarez’s late strike forced extra time and eventually penalties.

However, Unai Marrero’s heroics in the shootout ensured Real Sociedad lifted their first major trophy since 2020, leaving Atletico heartbroken once again in a final.

Penalty defeat ends Atletico’s cup dream

Atletico Madrid’s search for a first Copa del Rey title in 13 years continues after another agonising final defeat.

Ademola Lookman has penned an emotional message to Atletico Madrid fans after the Copa del Rey final defeat. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

Despite a spirited second-half display and multiple chances to take control, Simeone’s side were unable to convert their dominance into a winning goal.

The defeat against Real Sociedad adds to a growing list of near-misses in domestic cup competitions for the Madrid club.

The loss leaves Atletico without silverware in a competition they have long prioritised, intensifying pressure as the season enters its final stages.

Lookman sends strong message after defeat

Following the heartbreak, Lookman took to Instagram to address fans and reflect on the result.

“Kept fighting and we’ll still keep on fighting 💪 Thank you for your unconditional support. Aupa Atleti ❤️🙏”

The Nigerian forward’s message was met with encouragement from supporters, many of whom praised his performance and commitment during the final.

For Atletico Madrid, attention now turns quickly to Europe.

Sitting fourth in La Liga and trailing Barcelona by 22 points, their most realistic chance of silverware now lies in the Champions League.

Simeone’s men are set to face Arsenal in the semi-finals, with the first leg scheduled for April 29.

Fans slam Simeone for Lookman’s sub

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atletico Madrid’s painful Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Sociedad has sparked a wave of reactions from supporters, with many directing their frustration at manager Diego Simeone over one key decision to sub Lookman.

Lookman, who has been one of the club’s standout performers in recent months, was substituted just after the hour mark despite scoring and posing a constant threat in attack.

Source: Legit.ng