A lady has publicly announced her relocation to Poland, where she will make a living working on a farm

According to the lady, she finally decided to relocate to the European country after struggling in her country

The lady's relocation video was met with mixed reactions, with some people celebrating her move

A lady, @mungai.gathoni, has relocated to Poland after struggling in Kenya to no avail.

She announced her relocation decision on TikTok, with a short clip documenting when she boarded an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Poland.

Lady's occupation while in Poland

According to the lady, she would be working on the farm in Poland.

"After all struggle in Kenya.

"Finally am relocating to Poland to work as a farm worker," words overlaid on her TikTok video read.

Mixed reactions have followed her relocation video, with some people celebrating it with her.

At the time of this report, the lady's video had garnered over 245k views on the social media platform.

Lady's relocation decision sparks reactions

Milly kubacka said:

"Welcome don’t listen to watu i lived here for almost 5 years and my experience is amazing and met amazing friends obvious kuna racists but its like everywhere but no one will attack you you just have to know kile imekuleta and work hard you will find better opportunities."

Stevo Lanina said:

"A farm worker is just a farm worker, huko pia Kuna watu wanahangaika. Movies make you feel like that is the life."

Runsec 100 said:

"So you can't farm in Kenya but you can farm in foreign countries."

Owen Kodi said:

"I have never seen a farm worker this proud😂😂😂😂😅 All the best siz."

Kimani said:

"Go and be successful....congratulations and blessings."

It's Mwai 🕺 said:

"Poland is a leading poultry producer around Europe.... you will gain a lot of experience. All the best."

₳₱₱ØⱠⱠØ2 said:

"Even if its a cleaning job just my sister/brother NO one will save you when you hungry.Pounce on any opportunity that comes your way."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate had become a petty farmer after relocating to Poland.

Couple relocate to Africa to become farmers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had quit their jobs in America and relocated to Africa to become farmers.

The duo worked at a company named Oppenheimer & Company and gathered a lot of finance and data analytics knowledge. However, the couple embraced a simpler lifestyle, focusing on sustainable farming and community engagement back home.

The couple are the founders of Carpri Dorper Farm Limited in Kasuku, Nyandarua County. Initially, they started the farm in 2019 with little farming skills, but they learned on the job over time after visiting large-scale farmers. James, the husband, disclosed that he imported the sheep from abroad for quality purposes. He insisted that quality was crucial in Dorper sheep farming.

Source: Legit.ng