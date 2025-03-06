A Nigerian lady said she was the only one in her class during her university, and she has graduated

The lady said she studied at the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti state

The lady who is overjoyed said she was graduating alone from her class with a degree in industrial mathematics

A Nigerian lady discovered she was the only one who studied her course at her level at the university

The lady shared a video on TikTok celebrating her graduation and being happy after she bagged a degree.

The lady graduated with a degree in industrial mathematics. Photo credit: TikTok/@edit_by_rhema.

Source: TikTok

In the video she posted, Edit By Rema said she was alone in her class throughout the period she was in school.

According to Edit, she studied industrial mathematics at the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti.

Some people joked that since she was alone, she would be her own class rep and the departmental president.

Edith was spotted dancing and celebrating her success in school, noting that she graduated alone.

She said she studied her course alone in her department. Photo credit: TikTok/@edit_by_rhema.

Source: TikTok

She captioned the video:

"You have been the only one in your department and now you are convocating on Saturday."

Many people in the comment section of the post said they have never seen something like it before.

Reactions as lady graduates alone from her department

@lizzydairo said:

"Congratulations! What department please?"

@adeyemi said:

"Na you be Course rep, class rep, assistant class rep, na you go still go call lecturer, you're the latecomer and the earlycomer."

@Damilolar444 said:

"Omo na only u Dey industrial maths u try o but u Sabi still remember 100l days then dey always answer questions relating to maths for general class."

@kimshakymarch 30 said:

"How you dey do exams."

@Al-Amir 803 said:

"Best graduating student of the department automatically."

@JUSTAGIRL said:

"Congratulations our senior. It's not easy though, thank God you later made it. I pray death don't cut the story short."

@Onwa Jnr said:

"Best graduating student."

@WILLS_4EVA said:

"If na my school they for don pack like 100 people from DE enter the department."

@ruxzzy67 said:

"Congratulations to you, success wishes in life."

@MERCY said:

"I saw only you sitting in front of us in 200-level. I was wondering only you. Congratulations."

@AYANFE said:

"Congratulations. I’m happy for you, it’s not easy oo, only industrial mathematicians fit relate."

@Abimbola said:

"It’s been real. No one to copy/ copy you for exam, only you, ur questions paper and answer booklet."

@Befit said:

"You deserve the big congrats."

Man celebrates his graduation from OOU

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man graduated with a bachelor's degree from the Onabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state.

The man said he studied in the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education.

He confirmed that he did not get any award nor did he graduate with a first class but he was happy to have made it.

His words:

"First class; overall best graduating student, Olabisi Onabanjo University; faculty of Education best graduating student; Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education best graduating student; All these I didn’t get but I bagged a DEGREE!!!"

