A Nigerian mother was overwhelmed with joy on the day her daughter graduated from the university

The woman stormed the campus of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) to celebrate with her daughter

According to the video, which was shared on TikTok, the lady entered the university pure and graduated pure

A Nigerian mother is in celebratory mood after her daughter graduated from the Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU).

The woman could not control herself on the day her daughter completed her educational journey in the school.

The video which captured the heartwarming moment was shared on TikTok by @spunkysoma.

In the video, the moment stormed the school with gift items and cake on the day her daughter completed school.

A lot of students gathered to watch the emotional reaction of the woman when her daughter came.

She lay wrappers on the ground as if she wanted her daughter to walk on the red carpet.

According to the mother, her daughter entered the university as a v!rg!n and graduated as a v!rg!n.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother celebrates daughter who graduated from university

@Dylomo said:

"Let's ask the daughter first. Na so my neighbor celebrate for nothing that year, even rub powder join. E no take time before the daughter born o."

@Euronaire said:

"Am happy for her, I pray and hope she gets a Good job to compliment everything."

@BPlan59532 said:

“I love this kind of mother, but the problem be say Nigeria fit still fail you. People wey graduate, most of them dey hustle like mad now, chasing ‘Elon Musk money’ because jobs no dey."

@bobotically said:

"The everlasting and undeniable love of a mother, deep and meaningful."

@iamurbanaira said:

"This life eh, na where you own end, na en another person own start…. See how the crowd moved to the next buzzing spot leaving mother n child with the camera woman to themselves."

@Urchpupi said:

"V!rginity is a pride… many girls under the cos sold theirs for indomie n coke."

Babafella

@NobadVibez46 said:

"She for send her go lautech nahIf she no turn OS before she graduate make I know wetin cause am."

@umunagbu_bright said:

"Omo I'm pained, during my days of sign out, nobody celebrated me despite holding on to my v!rginity. I lost it immediately when I stepped out of the school gate."

@cyper_94 said:

"Make we tell her abi make we mind our business?"

@Elegant said:

"The most important thing in life she is blessing her daughter with sweet things ☺️☺️☺️love you so much mum."

