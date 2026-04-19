Winners of the Edo Carnival band competition received their long-awaited prizes at a ceremony in Benin City, ending earlier disputes over delayed payments.

Organisers clarified that the Edo State Government only supported the event, not organised it, and dismissed claims of non-payment as misinformation.

The event was praised as a cultural success, with plans announced for a bigger 2026 edition to expand participation and impact.

What began as a wave of controversy surrounding delayed payments has ended on a celebratory note, as winners of the Edo Carnival band competition were officially presented with their prizes at a ceremony held on April 18, 2026.

The carnival, which captured public attention with its vibrant displays and energetic performances, had, in the weeks following its conclusion, been overshadowed by complaints from some participants over delays in prize disbursement.

Edo Carnival organisers praise participants after successful maiden edition Photo: Edo

Source: Getty Images

The concerns, widely shared on social media, fueled speculation and raised questions about the credibility of the carnival and its backers.

However, the narrative shifted at the prize presentation ceremony in Benin City, where beneficiaries gathered to receive their long-awaited rewards in an atmosphere marked by relief, excitement, and renewed confidence.

Addressing attendees at the event, the co- convener, Hon. Daniel Eromosele, clarified misconceptions surrounding the organisation of the carnival.

He stated unequivocally that the Edo State Government was not the organiser of the event but merely a supporter, alongside corporate partners and other stakeholders. According to him, claims accusing the government of failing to pay participants were false, misleading, and unfair.

He urged the public to be responsible in their communication and to avoid spreading misinformation, emphasising the distinction between supporting and organizing such initiatives. He further noted that while financial rewards are important, the carnival represents a broader platform aimed at promoting Edo State’s rich cultural heritage, fostering unity, and organising future opportunities for participants.

Hon. Eromosele also used the occasion to commend the planning team, sponsors, and participants for making the maiden edition of the carnival a success, describing the event as a historic showcase of creativity, energy, and cultural pride.

For the winners, the moment symbolised more than just financial compensation; it served as recognition of their dedication and contribution to preserving and promoting Edo culture. The ceremony effectively laid to rest weeks of uncertainty, replacing doubt with fulfilment.

Edo Carnival band winners finally receive prizes after weeks of controversy Photo: Edo

Source: Facebook

Looking ahead, the convener announced plans for the 2026 edition of the Edo Carnival, promising a larger, more structured event with expanded participation and stronger partnerships. He described the initiative as the beginning of a lasting cultural legacy for Edo people.

As the dust settles on the initial controversy, the successful disbursement of prizes has restored confidence in the initiative, returning the spotlight to the talent and achievements of its performers.

Idris Abdulkareem joins Governor Okpebholo to inspect projects

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Eedris Abdulkareem has been sighted with Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, in the state.

A few days ago, the music star, who is known for criticising bad governance, was invited to Edo State to perform.

He had earlier criticised the administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the affairs of the country.

Source: Legit.ng