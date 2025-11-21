A Nigerian man in the UK Air Force has shared his personal opinion on the recent threat by US President Donald Trump over alleged genocide

He reacted to Trump’s statement and explained what he would do if asked to fight his home country

He also spoke about his personal life and disclosed details about his military career that many people don’t know

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, recently issued a statement directing the Nigerian government to take an immediate step to end what he called the genocide of Christians in Nigeria.

Trump, in his statement, claimed that Christians are being persecuted in Nigeria and urged the government of the country to act fast and put an end to this, or else the US government might carry out military action in Nigeria.

Donald Trump threatens military action in Nigeria over alleged genocide. Photo source: Twitter/realDonalTrump

Source: Twitter

US president speaks on alleged genocide

The statement of the US president is confirmed in several news reports made available by Legit.ng.

In response to the threat of the US president, the Nigerian government, headed by President Tinubu, dismissed claims of an alleged genocide in the country while maintaining that the government recognizes all faiths in the country.

Due to Donald Trump's threat to send troops or carry out military action, a Nigerian man who identified himself as Opeyemi Falegan David spoke against the threat of the US president, Donald Trump.

He mentioned that if Trump eventually gets approval to send troops to Nigeria, he might end up being part of those drafted to fight in Nigeria.

However, he maintained in a post that he would rather quit than fight his home country.

He said in the initial post:

"If trump gets involved in Nigerian case, then United Nations get involved. Imagine been ordered to wage war in ur home country. I will rather quit the military than fight in my home country."

This full story is contained in a news report published by Legit.ng.

Opeyemi Falegan mentioned that he is a member of the British military, specifically the UK Air Force.

Legit.ng reached out to him and eventually interviewed him to get more insight into his statement and his military career.

UK Air Force personnel from Nigeria rejects Trump’s call for military action. Photo source: Facebook/Opeyemi Falegan David, Twitter/realDonaldTrump

Source: Facebook

Opeyemi Falegan shares career history

After Legit.ng reached out to the UK military personnel, the individual shared a deep insight into his personal life and made them understand that he isn't just a military personnel, as his life cuts across many fields, including politics.

While we already understand from his initial post that he's from Ekiti State in Nigeria, he mentioned being interested in being a governor someday and spoke about his political aspirations.

He shared:

"I am a philanthropist and a security expert, also the gubernatorial candidate from Ekiti State. My background and experiences in the state have likely influenced my values and decisions as a leader."

After he made his political interest known, he moved to speaking more about his military career and trusted Legit.ng with some sensitive details about the countries he had been deployed to but requested that such details remain classified or kept away from public knowledge.

Nigeria is my home - UK military personnel

Opeyemi Falegan made it clear that while he is very loyal and dedicated to carrying out his duty as a military personnel in the British military or the UK Air Force, he is still overly loyal to Nigeria because that is his home country.

Despite his loyalty to the UK military, he stressed that it would be extremely difficult for him to fight his home country or participate in any activity that is against the interests of Nigeria.

He continued:

"I have been a military personnel all my service here at the Royal Air Force. I have been loyal to the service all through. I have been involved in many wars like Iran, Afghanistan, Sudan, and many others. But Nigeria is my own home country; it will be a bit difficult to participate in such invasion. But at the same time, I am 100% loyal to my agency, the Royal Air Force."

Soldier from Nigeria serving in UK military speaks out against US threat. Photo source: Facebook/Opeyemi Falegan David

Source: Facebook

Opeyemi Falegan speaks about his military squad

In an earlier conversation, he mentioned that he has been in the military force for most part of his life.

He trusted Legit.ng with some sensitive photos showing him amongst several other military personnel in the UK Air Force while maintaining that he's the only black man in his squadron.

Soldier from Nigeria serving in UK military speaks out against US threat. Photo source: Facebook/Opeyemi Falegan David

Source: Facebook

Opeyemi Falegan cites UN law, rejects invasion

While many individuals, including lawyers, have shared their opinions regarding the threat of the US president, the UK Air Force personnel, Opeyemi Falegan, reminded the public that every country or nation in the world is bound by certain laws.

He spoke about an international organization, the UN, and mentioned that Article 2 of the United Nations Charter frowns against all forms of invasion into the affairs of a country by another.

He shared his thoughts:

"Under international law, Article 2 of the United Nations Charter, every state is sovereign. That is the principle of territorial sovereignty, which prohibits the use of force against another country, which means no country, including the United States, has the legal right to meddle in the internal affairs of another country."

He, however, mentioned that there are two situations where an outside country might or has the power to influence or interfere in the activity of another country.

He added:

"Except in two situations: Number 1, self-defense. Number 2, mass atrocities like genocide and crimes against humanity. Genocide is the killing of an ethnic, racial, or religious group."

In his concluding statement, he encouraged all states to protect themselves and their people from any incidents that might bring about interference in the affairs of its state by another country.

He also added that if the government of any country fails to protect its citizens, the international community might take steps to protect humanity and prevent mass death.

Lawyer lists 2 ways US can intervene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lawyer explained the only two legal ways the US could intervene in Nigeria, amid Donald Trump’s threat to send soldiers.

She said foreign military action is only lawful in cases of self-defense or if the United Nations authorizes it due to mass atrocities like genocide.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng