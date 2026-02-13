A Nigerian man in the United States expressed surprise after receiving his renewed passport days after applying online

He completed the contactless renewal remotely, capturing biometrics with his phone and submitting documents without visiting any office

The passport was produced quickly and delivered via mail, prompting praise for improved efficiency and hope for similar reforms

A Nigerian man based in the US has expressed his surprise after receiving a renewed Nigerian passport just days after applying through the contactless renewal system.

In a post shared on X, the man said he was left in disbelief when the passport was produced and delivered to his home without him visiting any immigration office.

A Nigerian man in the US gets surprised with the delivery of his passport upon application. Photo credit: Nigeria Passport

Source: Depositphotos

According to him, the process began when he noticed that the passport of someone close to him was nearing expiration. Determined to renew it quickly, he initially contacted people for connections at Nigerian diplomatic missions in the United States due to widespread reports of delays in passport processing.

UK-based Nigerian man renews passport easily

However, he decided to use the contactless renewal system after learning that some applicants had successfully completed the process remotely.

He explained that the application was completed online, while biometric capture was done using a mobile phone.

A US-based Nigerian man in disbelief with the quick delivery of his passport upon application. Photo credit: Naplaymaker/X

Source: Twitter

After completing the application process, the man confirmed that the passport was produced just two days after the consulate received the required documents and was handed over to USPS the following day for delivery.

The man expressed disbelief at the speed and ease of the process, being aware of the delays and stress that had been associated with passport renewal, especially for those outside the country.

He praised the Nigerian Immigration Service and the Minister of Interior for the improved system and expressed hope that other public services would adopt similar efficiency.

"So, I know we’re quick to criticize Government but this is me giving you your flowers, Honourable minister, @BTOofficial and the @nigimmigration. I hope that other public services will be as efficient as this and that bad eggs won’t spoil this good work," he said.

See his post below:

Reactions to man's passport renewal story

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who saw the post on X. Some of the comments are below.

@simonagbons wrote:

"This is great and we really need to thank the minister of interior “I think” for his initiative.

Man is one of the best minister under this administration always thinking of how to make things work."

@fiyinpet commented:

"@BTOofficial. Nice work Minister! Nice alignment to the vision/goal by the staff. Nigeria is moving forward."

@CMoseschuks stated:

"My people use to say, your beauty should start in house before outside. Those in Nigeria cannot boost of receiving their passport after 1 week even after robbing hands, it seems they’re are serving abroad based better."

In a related story, a Nigerian woman based abroad recounted her failed passport renewal at the Nigerian embassy in Sweden.

Visa expert warns people against application issues

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian travel expert warned student visa applicants against common mistakes that could raise red flags for immigration officials.

He advised applicants not to cite selling property as proof of funds, saying it increased the risk of visa rejection.

The expert stressed strong ties to Nigeria, urging clear SOPs and strategic asset disclosures in applications.

Source: Legit.ng