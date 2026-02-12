Actor Nkubi opened up on how years of job rejection influenced his decision to pursue acting.

He narrated how he faced stigma as a little person and the outcome in his career.

In a recent podcast chat, the movie star also spoke about online bullying and other societal stereotypes around his figure

Nigerian actor Victor Udochukwu Nwaogu, popularly known as Nkubi, has revealed that repeated rejection in the job market played a major role in his decision to pursue acting.

The movie star made the disclosure in a recent episode of the One On One podcast, where he appeared alongside his wife.

Nkubi spoke candidly about the stigma he faced as a little person and how it shaped his life and career path.

According to him, he did not fully understand his reality while growing up, even though he knew he was different.

“As a child you barely understand your reality but you knew you were different from every regular person,” he said.

Nkubi explained that the reality of being a little person became clearer after he completed his secondary school education and began searching for work.

“When the reality of being a little person first hit me was when I finished secondary school and I couldn’t secure minor jobs like others,” he stated.

He said he attended several interviews but was repeatedly turned down, a situation he believes was largely due to his physique.

The constant rejection eventually pushed him to consider other options, leading him to act, a decision that would later bring him fame and success in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Nkubi also opened up about the challenges his family now faces, revealing that his daughter has started experiencing similar stigmatisation. He said internet trolls often make hurtful comments about her because of her size.

Despite the negativity, Nkubi noted that he and his wife were aware of the possibility of having a child with dwarfism and had prepared themselves emotionally before starting a family.

His wife admitted that even with their preparation, the online bullying still hurts.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nkubi's wife Nkechi Vivian revealed a shocking encounter with a medical professional regarding her pregnancy.

In an interview on February 10, 2026, Nkechi disclosed that a doctor advised her to cheat on her husband to avoid conceiving a child with dwarfism.

According to her, the doctor suggested that she sleep with her brother-in-law or “go outside” to conceive instead of having a child with Nkubi.

During the interview, Nkechi explained that the advice came after she informed the doctor of her husband’s condition.

“When I did my abnormality scan and handed it to the doctor, he asked if there was any trace of dwarfism in my family. I said yes, that was my husband.

Then the doctor said, ‘Why didn’t you go to your brother-in-law or go outside to get pregnant instead of getting pregnant for your husband?’” she recounted.

The couple also addressed the online bullying their daughter has faced, highlighting the challenges of raising a child in the public eye.

