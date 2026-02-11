Cubana Chiefpriest defended his decision to align with President Tinubu’s "Renewed Hope" government

The socialite claimed that the release of the IPOB leader can only be negotiated from "inside the government" rather than from the sidelines

Chiefpriest alleged that Isaac Fayose’s entire net worth is equivalent to the value of the shoes, bags, and watches

Popular nightlife entrepreneur, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has responded strongly to businessman Isaac Fayose over a viral video criticising Igbo businessmen who align with the government in power.

Fayose had, in a video posted on Tuesday, February 10, accused some Igbo elites of abandoning the struggle for the release of Nnamdi Kanu while pursuing personal benefits through political alliances.

Isaac Fayose accused some Igbo elites, including Cubana Chiefpriest of abandoning the struggle for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

In the video, Fayose alleged that no tribe betrays itself like the Igbos, claiming that some prominent businessmen from the South-East had forgotten the agitation for Kanu’s release.

According to him, instead of pushing for the freedom of the detained IPOB leader, many had chosen to align with the Tinubu-led government for personal gains.

Chiefpriest fires back at Fayose

Reacting to the video, Chiefpriest in a lengthy Instagram post, described Fayose as jealous and lacking sense, insisting that his political alignment was a strategic move.

He argued that being close to the government would give him more influence to negotiate issues affecting his people.

According to the businessman, it would be unrealistic to expect someone in opposition to successfully lobby for Kanu’s release.

The businessman also questioned Fayose’s own contributions, pointing out that his brother had served as governor for eight years.

He further challenged him to a public business debate, boasting about his own achievements and wealth.

In the lengthy response, the celebrity barman emphasised that he had chosen the path of business and politics rather than activism.

He noted that he employs over 1,000 people and could not afford to lead them into confrontations with the government.

Chief Priest also compared his stance to that of major Nigerian business figures, saying he had decided to be a friend of the government, just like leading industrialists.

He added that aligning with the government could help him access funding for business ideas and expand his ventures.

Meanwhile, Chiefpriest has openly declared that he would work against former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2027 election.

This declaration follows his recent appointment within the City Boy movement.

The businessman made the statement during a series of exchanges with followers on Instagram, where he responded directly to political questions thrown at him by curious users.

Read Cubana Chiefpriest's response below:

Cubana CP says it would be unrealistic to expect someone in opposition to successfully lobby for Kanu's release.

