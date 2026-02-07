A medical doctor has narrated how the United States Embassy denied him visa five months ago to attend the UN General Assembly and the Concordia Summit in America

According to the medic, the visa rejection came on the back of three previous US visa approvals, adding that TikTok had selected him to be part od the delegation for the events in America

He said he was very confident on the day of the visa interview, as someone whose last travel to the US was 11 years ago and has strong home ties, but the unexpected happened at the embassy

Dr Olawale Ogunlana, a Nigerian medical doctor, has recounted his first US visa rejection experience, which happened five months ago.

The doctor shared his disappointing experience on X in reaction to a netizen's tweet about how tough the United States Consulate in Lagos is.

US denies Nigerian doctor visa for events

In a lengthy narration on X, Dr Olawale noted that he was selected by TikTok, a social media giant, to be part of the delegation to attend the United Nations General Assembly and the Concordia Summit, having been selected as one of 50 TikTok ChangeMakers in 2025.

Before the visa interview appointment, Dr Olawale revealed that everything had been arranged, down to where he would lodge in New York. All that was needed for the trip was the visa.

Dr Olawale noted that he had three US visa approvals before his recent denial, which he said hurt him deeply.

"I got my first US visa rejection last year on the back of three previous US visas, and it hurt me like mad. Here’s my story.

"I had just gotten selected by TikTok to be a part of their delegate to attend the 2025 UN General Assembly and the Concordia Summit having been selected as one of 50 TikTok ChangeMakers that year.

"Everything was booked. I was to be lodged at a 5 star hotel in Lexington Avenue. My taxi from my house to Lagos Airport down to my hotel residence in New York was sorted even before the flight day. It was an event where I was to speak on very powerful panels alongside world leaders. Everything was set. Only the visa remained."

While noting that he was confident about his chances because his last trip to the US was 11 years ago and he felt he had storng home ties, he worried that the recent policy changes by Trump could affect him.

"As someone who’s had 3 previous visas, and as someone whose last travel to the US was about 11 years ago, I believed that I had demonstrated enough strong ties to home (Nigeria) and I was only applying for the visa to come for the event.

"I applied for the visa and I went for the interview. Indeed I was worried about the possibility of a denial due to recent policy changes, but I had hope because the only reason I wanted to travel was for this event, which the US leadership was definitely aware of."

During the interview proper, he said he and the visa officer flowed to the point that other applicants thought he would get the visa, and screamed when he was denied.

He mentioned the questions he was asked and how the denial destabilised him afterwards.

"It was a rainy day. Everywhere first blur. My legs could barely carry me as I walked out of the Consulate. I remembered standing in that rain for over 20 minutes before I mustered the courage to walk to my car. It was the longest walk of my life.

"It was painful. I recovered hard from that experience. I couldn’t attend that event in New York, and share my thoughts and experiences about the impact of pushing preventative medicine to the faces of millions of Africans right in their homes instead of just within the four walls of a hospital..."

See his tweet below:

People react to man's failed visa attempt

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's US visa experience below:

@Puff_ said:

"When you get a visa and you don't use it, this is often the case. That's the sole reason you were denied."

@drBels23 said:

"So sorry about your experience. It is really hurtful. Sometimes, you wonder what metric was used to deny you."

@ulsherlan said:

"It's the Trump effect. Some of us are waiting till he leaves office again. It is usually like that during his tenure."

@iam_chrisss said:

"But this story is painful and the same time it's funny...the part "everyone behind me first shouted haaaa" makes me the story hilarious and makes me laugh out loud."

@NejeebBello said:

"Sorry about your experience, but I believe countries take it very personal when they issue you a visa and you don't use it."

@YourOptimalSVA said:

"Oh my God, this is painful, but it shows you’ve healed to even say this out.

"Eniyan wan is doing like God, thinking it’s not possible.

"Na still dem go stamp your YES, and that place is always filled up.

"My few friends and family didn’t bother staying in Nigeria for their interviews.

"Very mean people."

