A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok speaking about the late Ochanya Ogbanje who died of abuse

According to the young lady she attended the same secondary school with the late Ochanya and they both had the same guardian

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking post on TikTok penned heartfelt comments mourning the deceased girl

A young Nigerian lady has moved many to tears on TikTok after narrating her personal experience with the late Ochanya Ogbanje, the teenage girl whose tragic death was linked to abuse.

In her emotional video, the lady disclosed that she attended the same secondary school as Ochanya and that both of them were placed under the care of the same guardian.

Late Ochanya's former schoolmate breaks her silence about painful incident.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares experience with late Ochanya

The TikTok user, identified as @fynene1, expressed deep pain as she recounted the ordeal that Ochanya went through while she was still alive.

According to her, Ochanya was often punished by senior students for "bed-wetting", without anyone realising that the young girl was suffering abuse at the time.

She remembered that Ochanya was quiet, timid and frequently ill, spending much of her time at the school’s sick bay.

She explained that Ochanya joined the school when she was in SS2 and passed away when she herself was in SS3.

The former schoolmate also mentioned that Mr Andrew Obuja, one of the key suspects later linked to the case, had two daughters in the same school, one of whom was reportedly Ochanya’s classmate.

She noted that the girls often conversed closely and were seen visiting together, but she never suspected anything unusual until news of Ochanya’s death broke.

Late Ochanya's former schoolmate says the deceased girl behaved 'naive' back then in school.

Source: TikTok

According to her, both she and Ochanya were under the supervision of a woman who ran a small shop in the school.

The guardian was responsible for their welfare and often made them share meals from one large plate.

She recounted how the late Ochanya was often teased and nicknamed 'Obanje' by some of the seniors, a name she said came from her guardian’s son.

However, despite the constant teasing and punishment, she alleged that the young girl couldn't bring herself to speak up about what she was enduring at the time.

The lady further narrated that one day, during her SS3, she saw several cars parked around the school's sick bay, including the principal's, and that was the day she knew that the girl had been going through a lot.

She lamented bitterly over the young girl's devastating experience and prayed that justice prevailed in the end.

"Justice for Ochanya. She was my junior in secondary school. I don't even like watching her videos. We had the same guardian. I don’t have the platform I need for this story but Ochanya was my jnr in secondary school we had the same guardian," she said.

Reactions as lady shares experience with Ochanya

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Nwa_oma said:

"When we need witnesses please you people should show up."

@Bodycare and girlies essential said:

"She was in the same class with me I left in jss2."

@Lizz Timothy said:

"Where was her Parents in all this. 5 good years and her parents couldn’t save her this story breaks my heart."

@Chinenyenwa said:

"Goosebumps. God Ochanya really suffered till death, see me crying this morning. I Pray Ochanya gets justice."

@Ifeyinwa said:

"So the woman gave birth to 4 children,3 girls and a boy. Omo ehn the matter long."

@Ruthie reacted:

"She most get justice, they did all this and want to live a normal life, God judge them."

@Palm oil vendor in Isolo added:

"When I was in JSS 1 I was sent to go and stay with my aunt and I was not feeling completely cos it's was new to me, each time I see my mom I'll try to tell her that I wants to come back home and stay with her and my siblings but that my aunty no de give me breathing space and my mama no de agree give me listening ears."

Ochanya's brother breaks his silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje's brother spoke out about his sister's abuse case that recently resurfaced online.

In a heartbreaking video, he lamented bitterly over the incident and appealed to the Inspector General of Police to take action.

Source: Legit.ng