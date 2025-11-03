A Nigerian lady who attended the same school with the late Ochanya Ogbanje has shared an emotional post mourning her demise

In her heartbreaking post, she spoke about the deceased girl and recounted the events that transpired years ago

Social media users who came across her post stormed the comments section to demand justice for the late victim of abuse

A Nigerian lady has recounted her painful memories of the late Ochanya Ogbanje, a young girl whose life ended tragically following prolonged abuse.

The lady claimed that she attended the same secondary school as the deceased and could still remember the ordeal that surrounded Ochanya’s short life.

Former schoolmate of late Ochanya speaks

Her emotional post on TikTok intensified the calls for justice from Nigerians online who continue to mourn the victim years after her death.

Identified as @krownz001 on TikTok, the lady discloses that she and Ochanya were both students of the Federal Government Girls’ College, Gboko.

According to her, Ochanya was her junior in school and was treated like a younger sister.

She recalled how the young girl faced hardship in the home where she lived and was allegedly regarded as an outsider.

According to her, the family responsible for her care failed to treat her with love like their other children.

She expressed anger and sadness as she described how the late Ochanya suffered at the hands of a man and his son, whom she referred to as 'beasts'.

In her post, she alleged that the two repeatedly assaulted the little girl until she lost her life.

She said Ochanya had tried to confide in her at one point but was too frightened to speak out because the man threatened to kill her if she ever spoke about the abuse.

In her words:

"Ochanya was such a brilliant girl whose life was cut short by a beast and his son. Ochanya was my junior in secondary school at FGGC Gboko. She was like a younger sister to me. It was not as if she was well taken care of by this family. I watched them great her like an outsider just because she wanted to get education.

"Still yet that beast and his son took turns in grapingg that little girl to death. Ochanya tried to open up to be but she was so scared to talk because that beast told her that he was going to kill her if she ever told anyone. Nigeria has failed Ochanya. Ochanya deserves justice. Justice for Ochanya."

Reactions as ex-schoolmate of late Ochanya speaks

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@wiwi said:

"Omo. I have been waiting for your post for a very long time."

@ANGELA said:

"She was my classmate at federal government girls' college Gboko justice for ochanya."

@Mona nation said:

"Justice for Ochanya."

@yerimiesexo reacted:

"Omg this is so terrible."

@christina_c.a added:

"Justice for Ochanya."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok speaking about the late Ochanya Ogbanje, who died due to abuse.

According to the young lady, she attended the same secondary school as the late teen, and they both had the same guardian.

