Peju Ogunmola has shared a video updating her fans about her life two months after losing her only son

Two months ago, the entertainment industry was thrown into mourning following the death of Ayomikun, Peju’s only child

Fans became emotional after hearing what she said about her late son and listening to the song she sang in his memory

Veteran Nollywood actress Peju Ogunmola made many emotional with a recent video she shared about her acting career, two months after losing her only son.

In September 2025, the entertainment industry was thrown into mourning following the death of Ayomikun, the son of Peju and veteran actor Sunday Omobolanle, popularly known as Pappy Luwe.

Fans react to video of Pelu Ogunmola speaking about her late son, Ayokunmi. Photo credit@official_pejuogunmola

Several colleagues in the movie industry paid condolence visits to the couple, while the family also announced the real cause of Ayomikun’s death.

In her video, Peju expressed gratitude to her colleagues who stood by her during her mourning period.

She said she felt all the love, affection, and prayers extended to her in her moment of grief. According to her, she is now ready to rise again and return to her passion for acting. She called on movie directors, saying she was back to her first love, acting.

Pelu Ogunmola appreciates her colleague for standing by her over death of son. Photo credit@official_pejupogumola

Peju Ogunmola shares reason for returning to work

In the recording, the actress explained that her return to work did not mean she was no longer in pain, but that her late son would have wanted her to continue.

She added that she had been in deep sorrow for the past two months but had finally accepted God’s will.

The actress also sang a Christian song, saying, “When it is good, you are the Most High; when it is bad, you are also the Most High.” The veteran actress concluded by saying she was back, stronger, and wiser and called on all her colleague to feature her.

See the video here:

Netizens react to Peju Ogunmola's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Peju Ogumola months after losing only son. Here are comments below:

@saidibalogun shared:

"Remain strong. Afflictions will never rise again. Almighty God is your strength."

@adeneye_edah wrote:

"God will give you beauty for ashes Ma. He will strengthen you and keep you going Ma. It is well."

@kemity reacted:

"This is the best video for me this morning. God of strength is that you I love this."

@authenticmuy commented:

"Always showing the world how to do it ! We love you dearly my darling sister."

@ mom_laurel_pure wrote:

"So sorry Ma, may God comfort you."

@real_layinka_fitila_ shared:

"Maaami I am your lost daughter. And I mean it ma. Omo ku omo ku ni. My brother lo simi ni. Ko ku ma. I’m with you Maami and I love you more today."

Peju Ogunmola's husband, Pappy Luwe clocks 70

Legit.ng had reported that veteran Nollywood actor Sunday Omobolanle, better known ad Papy Luwe clocked 70 years of age.

In an excited way, he shared a post to wish himself a happy birthday and prayed to continually live in good health.

His son, colleagues, and fans also took to the comment section to pray for him and to send their good wishes.

