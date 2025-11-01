A Nigerian man has shared a video on TikTok dragging the sister of the late Ochanya Ogbanje who reportedly died after facing abuse

In the video, he blasted the lady for not stepping in for Obidi, one of the die-hard seekers of justice in her late sister's case

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app had different things to say in the comments section

A Nigerian man took to TikTok to criticise the sister of the late Ochanya Ogbanje, who lost her life years ago after suffering abuse.

In a video, he expressed disappointment, claiming that she was trying to thwart the ongoing fight for justice regarding the case.

Man drags sister of late Ochanya

The man, identified on TikTok as @mcleonard0, accused the lady of being unhelpful and stated that her actions were working against the progress of those who had continued to pursue justice for Ochanya.

He alleged that she failed to stand up for Obidi, a social media user who had been campaigning for justice on behalf of the deceased girl.

Leonard said that the sister had done nothing since 2018 when the case first began and that her inaction had frustrated those who had taken it upon themselves to keep the matter alive.

According to him, Obidi had shown commitment to the case, even treating it as though Ochanya were her own family.

He added that Obidi had lost her TikTok account, which had gathered more than 300,000 followers, as a result of her involvement in the cause but still continued to fight.

In the clip, he appeared so angry as he addressed the situation, stressing that the sister had failed to defend Obidi when people on Twitter labelled her a thief.

He said she was asked to clarify the issue publicly but refused, claiming to be too occupied with other matters.

In his words:

"Ochanya sister, if they sent you, tell them that you did not see us. I've seen that it's you that devil wants to use against this case, like is you. You're the enemy of progress in this case, it's you. Since 2018, you did not do anything oh, you did not do anything. Like I might insult you because I'm angry. You did not do anything in 2018, you did not do anything. Case has started.

"Obidi carry case for her head as if Ochanya is her daughter. Like leave justice aside. She carried the case as if Ochanya is a sister to her. She lost account worth of over 300k followers. She continued, seeking justice for her sister. They are calling Obidi a thief on Twitter. Instead of you to go and clear the air, you did not go. Go and clear the air, you did not go. You said you are too busy. Someone that is fighting justice for your sister. How una take dey reason?"

Reactions as man drags Ochanya's sister

TikTok users reacted massively in the comments section.

@Mary931 said:

"She said we are crying and wailing in her comment section that one pain me sha."

@Tee said:

"The entire family are some how, I was surprised when I saw her eldest brother and was shocked all of that happened to that little girl when she hs a big brother that big. My brothers will take laws into their hand."

@Gan ga reacted:

"Honestly the family dont even sound serious, at this point where’s all the 10 children they gave birth to?? Cant they come out this during period and fight for there sister, or dont they know there uncle’s house?? They are just quiet."

@Darkskinfairy added:

"There are using her against the case make una free her make we put hand fight for her forget her sister."

See the post below:

Late Ochanya's brother breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje's brother spoke out about his sister's abuse case that recently resurfaced online.

In a heartbreaking video, he lamented bitterly over the incident and appealed to the Inspector General of Police to take action.

