A Nigerian lady has shared a sad story after her security man, whom she entrusted with her 20 liters of fuel, did something unexpected to it.

She narrated the painful experience in a video posted on her page, which documented the entire incident.

Lady shares emotional story

According to the lady, she had bought the fuel for personal use, but since there was a constant electricity supply and she was about to travel, she decided to leave it in the care of her security man.

In a post shared via her TikTok handle, @thereal_faith01, she explained that she instructed him to either keep the fuel safe or sell it to any of her neighbors who might need it for ₦15,000.

However, she didn’t receive any update or call about a sale and assumed the fuel was still intact. But upon returning home, she met an unexpected situation.

In her TikTok video, she recounted her experience:

“What would you do if you found out your security mixed your fuel with water? Before I travelled, I bought 20 liters of fuel and didn’t use any of it because there was light all through. I told my security to watch out for neighbors with generators in case they wanted to buy fuel. I asked him to sell mine for ₦15,000 since that’s the value for 20 liters, and he agreed."

"Since I didn’t hear from him, I assumed the fuel was intact. When I got back, I noticed the fuel wasn’t where it was supposed to be. When I asked him, he said he kept it inside his room.”

She went on to explain how she discovered what he had done.

“Yesterday, I called someone to service my generator, and he asked me to bring the fuel. When I called the security to get it, he wasn’t around, so I went to his post and picked it up myself. As the technician poured the fuel into the generator, we noticed water inside. We poured it into a white bowl, and it was full of water. When I confronted him, he acted like he didn’t know what I was talking about.”

After sharing the story, she revealed the punishment she decided to give him.

Her words:

“I decided I won’t pay him next month’s salary.”

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on her experience.

Reactions as woman shares painful experience

#tellah_mae noted:

"He will buy another one for me oo,or reduce his salary. Everyday with Ezinne. He should pay okay."

Rinz Brand added:

"Me one day I produced bleach someone who came to work in my house I don't know they did it poured it in my booter cos he wanted to use the bucket unknowing to me na so I carry water from the outside booter that gathered rainfall to take my night bath and I was slimy inside bathroom my eyes I couldnt open my nose the bleach smell was choking me na so I begin shout Honee help inside bathroom hmm we need to be careful with what we leave outside hmm they came the next next to complete their work my husband scolded them that they will pay for damages na me come dey beg for them again hmm."

mary_wiginfluencer said:

"This is real wickedness."

Mercybillions shared:

"Collect ur money from him oh."

Blessing The Creator added:

"That’s not nice of him oo."

lifewithaanu._ stressed:

"People just craze anyhow like very wicked heart."

lifestylemomwithnaza wrote:

"For peace let him be but next time don’t leave anything for him to take care of."

lifestylewithyemi noted:

"That's so bad and wicked, he might have sold the fuel, he should remit the money."

Dr Freke Lion stressed:

"Of all things to do with fuel? People are so unbelievable."

bella2634859 said:

"You should sack him after he has paid for it cos he’s capable of any evil."

Watch the video below:

