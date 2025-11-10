Ned Nwoko has restated that his actress wife, Regina Daniels, must undergo rehabilitation to combat drug use and ensure her well-being

The Delta North senator stated that he wants her to be alive and well so they can raise their children together

He made this statement in an interview with journalists on Sunday, November 9, 2025, emphasising his reasons

Senator Ned Nwoko stated that his distressed wife and mother of two must undergo drug rehabilitation to save her life and be able to raise their children properly.

He made the statement during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, his belief that the 25-year-old actress should undergo rehabilitation stems from a series of worrying toxicological results.

He explained that his wife's previously calm nature has changed, and she is now displaying angry and destructive behaviour amid a recurring health issue.

Nwoko stressed that he wants the actress to raise their children in a sane and healthy environment, training them to be responsible.

He mentioned that going to rehabilitation would prevent her from having access to drugs while she completes her therapy.

“I want her alive and healthy, not just for me, but for our children. We have two young kids together, and they cannot fight for themselves, and I’m going to fight for them by safeguarding their mother. Many people have died of drug overdoose, and if anything happens to her now, what will I tell her children tomorrow? I have lived with this problem for eight good months, and on three occasions I had to carry her to Nizamiye Hospital unconscious from a drug overdosse, and you can go verify it,” he said.

The politician, who revealed some of the actress' toxicological results, claimed that anyone advising her against receiving proper medical care in rehab was her true enemy, and her children's.

According to the reports, various medications were evaluated, with several exhibiting high levels of health toxicity.

He added that Regina Daniels' mother’s and brothers’ recent social media rants denying drug use charges are nothing more than false distractions.

“That is why I am saying that everybody has to calm down, join hands to save her, but she and her mother are living in denial. If her mother and those supporting her really want to prove me wrong, let them arrange for her to visit any toxicologist of their choice; I will pay. Even you interviewing me now — choose any toxicologist of your choice, here or even outside Nigeria, and let’s confirm.”

Nwoko also responded to netizens’ reactions, with many questioning what pushed his wife into drugs and why he didn’t act earlier.

According to him, his wife’s siblings, particularly the older ones, are negatively influencing her.

“I don’t think it is bad to trust her siblings and their friends around my wife, but her brother Sammy and his friends have influenced her.

"Her close relations and friends that I trusted around her are the ones exploiting her resources to supply her with drugs, leaving her addicted. Imagine the pain of a husband trying to help his wife recover from an addiction, only to have the process sabotaged by her siblings and friends,” he said.

He explained that “each time progress was made, they would undo it by smuggling in the same drugs she was fighting to give up, and now they’re shielding her from receiving treatment.”

In a recent social media post by his wife’s mother, Rita Daniels, the politician expressed dismay over claims that his son died of drugs in the United Kingdom.

He called such a claim an “inhuman attack” on the deceased, stating that no autopsy revealed his son died from drug-related issues.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels accused the legislator of physically assaulting her, a claim that brought their ongoing marital issues to public attention.

