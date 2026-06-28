APC national secretary Ajibola Basiru mourned the death of his beloved mother, Alhaja Sidikat Abake Basiru

Senator Basiru expressed gratitude for his mother's life and devotion in a heartfelt social media tribute viewed over 30,000 times

Prominent APC supporters sent messages to the Osun-born politician's family during this difficult time

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Alhaja Sidikat Abake Basiru, mother of Ajibola Basiru, the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is dead.

Basiru, a former federal lawmaker representing Osun Central senatorial district, announced the development via his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, June 28.

APC national secretary Ajibola Basiru loses his mother, Alhaja Sidikat Abake Basiru. Photo credit: @DrSRJ

Source: Twitter

Basiru wrote on X:

"Alhamdulilah for a life well spent in devotion to Allah and service to humanity!

"I will always remember your love and the sacrifice to enable us to be who Allah destined us to be.

"I love you maami, but I accept that we belong to Allah and to Him we shall all return someday!"

APC supporters react

Several supporters of the APC reacted to the sad development.

Legit.ng captured some comments below via X:

Jubrila Gawat wrote on X:

"My condolences, baba. May Almighty Allah grant her paradise."

Dipo Awojide wrote on X:

"Condolences sir. May her soul rest in peace and may God almighty comfort you and your entire family sir."

Ridwan Ajetunmobi commented on X:

"Inna Lillaha wa Inna Ileyhin Rajiun. My condolences, sir."

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng