2026 World Cup: Portugal Coach Martinez Sends Message to Ronaldo Ahead of R32 vs Croatia
- Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has sent an important message to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup
- Selecao were held in a 0-0 draw against Colombia at the Miami Stadium on Sunday, June 28
- The Manchester United legend has played in all three matches for Portugal in the group stage
Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez has sent a strong message to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his side's Round of 32 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Portugal finished second in Group K with five points, behind South American side Colombia.
The 2025 UEFA Nations League champions wrapped up their group-stage campaign with a goalless draw against Colombia at Miami Stadium on Sunday, June 28.
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 39th minute when he found space inside the box, but Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas produced an outstanding point-blank save to deny him.
Colombia also created several opportunities before the break, with Gustavo Puerta and James Rodríguez testing Portugal's defence.
Davinson Sanchez thought he had snatched a dramatic winner in the closing stages when he headed home from close range, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for a marginal offside, per Al Jazeera.
Martinez backs Ronaldo
Roberto Martinez said Cristiano Ronaldo remains effective because of his positioning, discipline and strong mentality.
According to ESPN, the Portugal coach insisted that playing 90 minutes is not a problem for Ronaldo, although changes may be made in future matches depending on the team's needs. He said:
"Cristiano is used to being in the right place at the right time. It's more a question of mentally being strong and always being disciplined in position and always opening space in our attacking patterns.
"It's not an issue for Cristiano to play 90 minutes, but maybe the next game we need to make a change, but that's like any other player.
Martinez stressed that squad rotation applies to every player, not just Ronaldo, with Portugal already using 21 outfield players at the tournament. He said:
"We have used 21 outfield players, so we do share the minutes. We monitor all the information we get in games, what we do in training games and there is always an opportunity to make changes.
He explained that the coaching staff constantly monitor players' performances in matches and training before deciding on any changes.
Martínez added that Portugal managed the minutes of Joao Neves, Ruben Neves, Diogo Dalot and Joao Cancelo against Colombia because different positions require different physical demands. He said:
"Today, we used Joao Neves and Rúben Neves for 45 minutes, we did the same with Diogo Dalot and João Cancelo because different positions have different needs.
Agbonlahor proposes tactical change
Legit.ng previously reported that former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor urged Portugal coach Roberto Martínez to consider changing Ronaldo's role in the team.
The former England international suggested Portugal possess enough attacking options to allow the veteran striker operate in a deeper position instead of leading the line.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.