Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has sent an important message to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup

Selecao were held in a 0-0 draw against Colombia at the Miami Stadium on Sunday, June 28

The Manchester United legend has played in all three matches for Portugal in the group stage

Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez has sent a strong message to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his side's Round of 32 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal finished second in Group K with five points, behind South American side Colombia.

The 2025 UEFA Nations League champions wrapped up their group-stage campaign with a goalless draw against Colombia at Miami Stadium on Sunday, June 28.

Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score for Portugal against Colombia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Craig Williamson/SNS Group.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 39th minute when he found space inside the box, but Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas produced an outstanding point-blank save to deny him.

Colombia also created several opportunities before the break, with Gustavo Puerta and James Rodríguez testing Portugal's defence.

Davinson Sanchez thought he had snatched a dramatic winner in the closing stages when he headed home from close range, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for a marginal offside, per Al Jazeera.

Martinez backs Ronaldo

Roberto Martinez said Cristiano Ronaldo remains effective because of his positioning, discipline and strong mentality.

According to ESPN, the Portugal coach insisted that playing 90 minutes is not a problem for Ronaldo, although changes may be made in future matches depending on the team's needs. He said:

"Cristiano is used to being in the right place at the right time. It's more a question of mentally being strong and always being disciplined in position and always opening space in our attacking patterns.

"It's not an issue for Cristiano to play 90 minutes, but maybe the next game we need to make a change, but that's like any other player.

Martinez stressed that squad rotation applies to every player, not just Ronaldo, with Portugal already using 21 outfield players at the tournament. He said:

"We have used 21 outfield players, so we do share the minutes. We monitor all the information we get in games, what we do in training games and there is always an opportunity to make changes.

He explained that the coaching staff constantly monitor players' performances in matches and training before deciding on any changes.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez is backing Cristiano Ronaldo to shine against Croatia ahead of the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

Martínez added that Portugal managed the minutes of Joao Neves, Ruben Neves, Diogo Dalot and Joao Cancelo against Colombia because different positions require different physical demands. He said:

"Today, we used Joao Neves and Rúben Neves for 45 minutes, we did the same with Diogo Dalot and João Cancelo because different positions have different needs.

Agbonlahor proposes tactical change

Legit.ng previously reported that former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor urged Portugal coach Roberto Martínez to consider changing Ronaldo's role in the team.

The former England international suggested Portugal possess enough attacking options to allow the veteran striker operate in a deeper position instead of leading the line.

Source: Legit.ng