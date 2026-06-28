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Yetunde Barnabas’ New Movie Faces Fresh Scrutiny After Title Change
Celebrities

Yetunde Barnabas’ New Movie Faces Fresh Scrutiny After Title Change

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
3 min read
  • Actress Yetunde Barnabas has come under fresh criticism after changing the title of her upcoming movie from Yemoja to Olokun
  • A Yoruba traditionalist argued that the two deities are entirely different, accusing filmmakers of misrepresenting Yoruba spirituality
  • The matter has reportedly been brought before the National Film and Video Censors Board, with the body said to be addressing the concerns

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Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas is facing backlash over her decision to rename her forthcoming movie from ‘Yemoja’ to ‘Olokun’, which drew criticism from Yoruba traditionalists.

The actress had earlier explained that the title change became necessary after discovering that some YouTube platforms were already using her promotional images to advertise a different production bearing the title Yemoja.

While Barnabas, who is married to a Nigerian footballer, believed the adjustment would prevent confusion among movie lovers, the explanation has not convinced some custodians of Yoruba traditional religion.

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Yetunde Barnabas, traditionalist, movie, Nollywood
Yetunde Barnabas’ explains that the title change became necessary. Photos: Yetunde Barnabas.
Source: Instagram

Traditionalist questions Yetunde's movie title switch

One of the strongest reactions came from Yoruba traditionalist Rosanwo, who openly questioned the actress's decision.

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Using a striking analogy, she asked whether a filmmaker could simply rename a movie centred on Ogun as Sango after production had already been completed, reports The PUNCH.

"If the name of your movie was Ogun, can you change the name to Sango after production? Yemoja is not Olokun. Olokun is not a mermaid. Yemoja also is not a mermaid or a fish," she argued.

According to her, the decision reflects a misunderstanding of Yoruba indigenous beliefs, where Yemoja, Osun and Olokun are regarded as separate deities with unique identities and histories.

The traditionalist further expressed concern over what she described as the repeated portrayal of Yoruba deities as mythical half-human, half-fish creatures.

She maintained that such depictions distort authentic Yoruba spirituality and misinform younger generations about indigenous beliefs.

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According to Rosanwo, the revered Irúnmọlẹ̀ were divine beings who walked the earth as complete human beings before becoming Òrìṣà, insisting they should not be reduced to foreign "Mammy Water" imagery.

She also claimed that Olokun, within authentic Yoruba Isese tradition, is recognised as a revered male Irúnmọlẹ̀ rather than a mermaid.

FG steps into the controversy

The PUNCH also reported that Rosanwo disclosed that members of the Molokun sect across Ijebu and other parts of Yorubaland had reported the issue to the Federal Government through the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

She appealed to both organisations to review the movie before its release.

In an open letter, the traditionalist stressed that her intervention was not aimed at restricting creativity but at ensuring filmmakers portray Yoruba indigenous religion accurately.

She later revealed that both the NFVCB and TAMPAN had acknowledged the complaints and were engaging with the issues raised.

Before the latest criticism emerged, Barnabas had explained on her Instagram page that the title change was purely a practical decision.

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According to the actress, she discovered that some online platforms had begun using her promotional materials to advertise another movie titled Yemoja, making it necessary to adopt a different title to avoid misleading audiences.

Yetunde Barnabas, Nollywood, actress, movie
A Yoruba traditionalist accuses Yetunde Barnabas of misrepresenting Yoruba spirituality. Photos: Yetunde Barnabas.
Source: Instagram

Yetunde Barnabas celebrates her husband

Legit.ng previously reported that in celebration of her husband's success, Yetunde Barnabas bombarded her social media page with pictures.

She congratulated her hubby while thanking God for helping him through such a long, arduous season. Yetunde wrote: "Way to Go GOD is the Greatest Congratulations My Champ.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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