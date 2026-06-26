University of Ibadan Student Who First Gained Admission in 2010 Finally Signs Out, Shares Experience
- A Nigerian lady celebrated as she finally bagged a degree from the University of Ibadan after waiting for 16 years
- She told Legit.ng how she first gained admission in 2010, but had to withdraw at some point before starting all over again
- Her post triggered reactions, and many took to the comments section to celebrate the lady for her achievements
A Nigerian lady, Deborah, narrated her academic journey as she concluded her studies at the University of Ibadan
She shared how she faced delays after she initially gained admission into UI in 2010.
UI student signs out after years
Identified as @_4thframe on TikTok, the lady stated that her journey started in 2010 and she was glad that she finally graduated in 2016.
She exclusively shared her experience with Legit.ng, sharing how she was advised to withdraw in 2013.
She told Legit.ng:
“I first gained admission into the University of Ibadan in 2010 to study Human Nutrition and Dietetics. In my second year, after I was asked to withdraw from the faculty due to a failed Chemistry course, I transferred to Geography.
“While settling into my new department, there was an issue with my course registration. Although I was advised to drop some Geology courses and replace them with Archaeology and Anthropology courses, the changes were not reflected on my portal. As a result, I received zero scores for the Geology courses I did not sit for, which affected my CGPA, and I was subsequently advised to withdraw from the university in 2013.
“Even after that setback, I still wanted to earn a degree from the University of Ibadan. I continued applying through JAMB over the years, and in 2020, after several attempts, I was admitted into UI again.
“What motivated me to return was the belief that one setback didn't have to define my future. Starting over wasn't easy, but I was determined to finish what I had set out to achieve. Looking back now, I'm grateful I kept going because the journey taught me resilience, patience, and perseverance.
University of Ibadan graduate who studied “useless” course bags master's after 10 Years, posts story
Watch her TikTok video below:
Reactions trail lady's graduation from UI
Dee said:
And I’m here feeling like a failure just because I spent 8yrs for BSc….. couldn’t even post my sign out
Ire_tomi_lola said:
Igweeeeeeeee🙇♀️we were all shouting “7 years” whereas it took you a whole 16 years!🥺. I admire your dedication
Debra Cleans said:
congratulations stranger please I genuinely want to ask 2010-2026 is it like a course or something happened do you mind sharing
In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.
LASU BGS shares admission experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.
In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng