A Nigerian lady celebrated as she finally bagged a degree from the University of Ibadan after waiting for 16 years

She told Legit.ng how she first gained admission in 2010, but had to withdraw at some point before starting all over again

Her post triggered reactions, and many took to the comments section to celebrate the lady for her achievements

A Nigerian lady, Deborah, narrated her academic journey as she concluded her studies at the University of Ibadan

She shared how she faced delays after she initially gained admission into UI in 2010.

University of Ibadan Student Who First Gained Admission in 2010 Finally Signs Out, Shares Experience

Source: TikTok

UI student signs out after years

Identified as @_4thframe on TikTok, the lady stated that her journey started in 2010 and she was glad that she finally graduated in 2016.

She exclusively shared her experience with Legit.ng, sharing how she was advised to withdraw in 2013.

She told Legit.ng:

“I first gained admission into the University of Ibadan in 2010 to study Human Nutrition and Dietetics. In my second year, after I was asked to withdraw from the faculty due to a failed Chemistry course, I transferred to Geography.

“While settling into my new department, there was an issue with my course registration. Although I was advised to drop some Geology courses and replace them with Archaeology and Anthropology courses, the changes were not reflected on my portal. As a result, I received zero scores for the Geology courses I did not sit for, which affected my CGPA, and I was subsequently advised to withdraw from the university in 2013.

“Even after that setback, I still wanted to earn a degree from the University of Ibadan. I continued applying through JAMB over the years, and in 2020, after several attempts, I was admitted into UI again.

“What motivated me to return was the belief that one setback didn't have to define my future. Starting over wasn't easy, but I was determined to finish what I had set out to achieve. Looking back now, I'm grateful I kept going because the journey taught me resilience, patience, and perseverance.

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's graduation from UI

Dee said:

And I’m here feeling like a failure just because I spent 8yrs for BSc….. couldn’t even post my sign out

Ire_tomi_lola said:

Igweeeeeeeee🙇‍♀️we were all shouting “7 years” whereas it took you a whole 16 years!🥺. I admire your dedication

Debra Cleans said:

congratulations stranger please I genuinely want to ask 2010-2026 is it like a course or something happened do you mind sharing

University of Ibadan Student Who First Gained Admission in 2010 Finally Signs Out, Shares Experience

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng