A Nigerian woman greets ChatGPT in Igbo and is shocked when the AI responds fluently, sparking a viral moment online

The interaction was captured in a TikTok video, showing the woman’s amazement at the AI’s accurate and instant reply

Many viewers flooded the comment section, expressing surprise and admiration for ChatGPT’s language capabilities

A Nigerian woman has gone viral after she made a statement to the popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, and it responded in fluent Igbo.

The woman could be seen in the viral clip expressing shock at the AI’s response after greeting it in her language.

Nigerian woman goes viral after ChatGPT responds in Igbo. Photo source: Tiktok/chi_onscreen

Source: TikTok

ChatGPT surprises woman with fluent language

The chatbot appeared to understand her completely, giving an immediate and accurate reply to her statement.

Many viewers of the video expressed surprise at how fluently ChatGPT communicated in Igbo.

According to a post shared by a user, @chi_onscreen, via the popular social media platform TikTok, she uploaded a video of her mother having a conversation with the app.

At the beginning, the mother said, 'Igno Kwenu,' repeating it about three times and making other statements.

As she finished speaking, ChatGPT immediately responded to what she had said.

AI chatbot fluently replies in Igbo, video goes viral. Photo source: Tiktok/chi_onscreen

Source: TikTok

Seeing the AI’s response, the woman, visibly shocked, made another statement while promising to continue her conversation with ChatGPT at a later time.

Many individuals who came across the post flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts on the remarkable advancement of the AI tool.

Reactions as ChatGPT speaks Igbo language

gabriellaoba wrote:

"She said she will call him."

Chioma Oh added:

"Someone said Chukwudi GPT."

Oh Geez wrote:

"This is funny but we also shouldn’t be using ChatGPT."

Michelle_Ezinne stressed:

"Sooooooo I can start taking Igbo lessons with ChatGPT?"

Kampalaambassador shared:

"Jokes aside this would be good for the elderly that suffer from loneliness. (Yes real human interaction is better / family should help)."

Faithie said:

"Wetin she wan discuss with ChatGpt our mothers won’t kpai us."

amá. noted:

"Omg don’t let my mum see this."

$1m wrote:

"That hewww wey she say na cuz of the accent she go say this one nobe real Igbo voice."

StrangeTimes wrote:

"Mao...not her having a full convo with GPT."

Halessss noted:

"Why did my mom do the exact same thing Omg."

Richie crown properties shared:

"Omo I genuinely pity this chat gpt in advance e go see shege banza."

THE IGBO GODDESS said;

"Am I the only one who isn’t happy ai knows our language? I can no longer insult pple in peace."

RIDDLE_ noted:

"Make mama no catch feelings oo she can only hear not see."

sDr. Beans said:

"Now yk you had no business showing aunty this feature."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady shared her conversation with the popular AI app, ChatGPT, revealing her obsession with the platform.

Nigerian lady pranks ChatGPT with robbery story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady staged a prank by telling ChatGPT that armed robbers had entered her compound and asked the AI to bark like a bulldog to scare them away. She repeatedly instructed the AI to bark louder and more aggressively, claiming the intruders were armed with rifles.

Despite the AI’s attempts to respond with supportive words and simulated barks, she appeared unsatisfied with the results. The video quickly went viral on TikTok, drawing humorous reactions from users.

Source: Legit.ng