Europe reeled under a record-breaking heatwave on Saturday, with temperatures soaring above 40°C and claiming dozens of lives

Scientists warned the crisis was fuelled by climate change, making extreme night-time heat far more likely than in past decades

From Berlin to Milan, the sweltering conditions disrupted transport, strained power plants, and forced emergency measures across the continent

From Scandinavia to the Alps, Europeans endured sweltering conditions on Saturday, June 27, 2026, as a heatwave linked to dozens of deaths spread east.

Temperatures soared above 40°C (104°F), breaking records in several countries.

Europe heatwave grips the continent as temperatures climb above 40°C and records fall. Photo credit: Jaime REINA / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In Germany, a new preliminary record of 41.5°C was set in Moeckern-Drewitz, Saxony-Anhalt, surpassing the 41.3°C mark recorded just a day earlier near Saarbruecken.

Denmark reported 37°C north of Aarhus, the highest since records began in 1874.

The Czech Republic measured 40.9°C north of Prague, while Slovakia’s capital Bratislava endured its hottest night on record.

Switzerland set a new June record, while France and Britain had already broken records earlier in the week.

According to Reuters, scientists stressed that such extremes would have been “virtually impossible without man-made climate change,” noting that night-time temperatures are now 100 times more likely than two decades ago.

Health crisis and public warnings

“This heat isn’t pleasant summer weather. It’s a health crisis,” said German lawmaker Katrin Goering-Eckardt on X. Authorities across Germany issued extreme heat warnings, urging people to save water. Police in Berlin even deployed water cannons to spray crowds seeking relief.

In France, dozens of deaths have been linked to the heatwave. Rail travel, power generation, and public events were disrupted, while Italy’s health ministry issued red alerts in 18 cities including Milan, Rome, and Venice.

Impact on Rivers, power plants, and farming

The heatwave has strained Europe’s waterways:

Hungary’s Paks nuclear plant reduced output due to rising temperatures in the River Danube.

Switzerland’s Beznau nuclear station temporarily shut down reactors because of the River Aare.

Italy’s River Po saw seawater advance inland, threatening farming and ecosystems.

Ecologists also warned that Europe’s glaciers face severe risks, with Alpine night-time temperatures staying above 25°C in Bolzano, a June record.

Transport and event disruptions

Infrastructure has struggled under the extreme heat:

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn allowed free cancellations for long-distance travel.

National Express suspended trains in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Roads near Hamburg buckled, splitting asphalt.

Pride marches in Lausanne and Milan adjusted schedules and added water stations.

Frankfurt’s Ironman European Championship shortened its cycling and running courses.

Omega block weather pattern

The Omega block phenomenon is driving this prolonged heatwave. This weather system traps hot air over regions for extended periods, with cooler air circulating on its edges.

Heavy thunderstorms are forecast to bring some relief on Sunday, but the damage has already been felt across cultural landmarks, farming, and hospitals struggling to cope.

Transport disruptions spread across Germany and France as rail lines buckle under soaring heat. Photo credit: Hesham Elsherif/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

6 effective ways to cope with the extreme heat

Legit.ng earlier reported that in the last few days across almost all states in Nigeria, the heat of the day and night has been unbearably high. According to experts, this is due to heatwaves resulting from the emission of greenhouse gasses.

What this means is that citizens in the country need to prepare for warmer days and nights until the weather changes. In this piece, Legit.ng lists six effective ways to cope with the extreme heat in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng