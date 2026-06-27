A lady narrated what she witnessed when a three-storey shopping complex collapsed at Alakija area in Lagos State

Many people who were at the plaza were trapped, and some confirmed dead after the building collapsed on Thursday, June 25, 2026

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts and observations about the incident, including personal experiences

A Nigerian lady whose shop was close to a building that collapsed in Lagos State shared her experience.

The three-storey building, which housed various shops, collapsed on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Alakija 3-storey Building Collapse: Lady Who Witnessed Incident Shares How Her Friends Survived

Source: UGC

The incident trapped several occupants and prompted a coordinated response involving emergency agencies across the state.

Identified as @hairstylist626 on TikTok, the lady shared how she got to her shop a few minutes before the building collapsed.

She shared how she heard a loud noise and went out, only to see that everywhere was dusty.

Her words:

"I was there when it all happened. I experienced everything… I have like 5 friends who work there at the cybercafe. I was panicking at that moment."

She added:

"My boss even went to rescue some people. All my five friends, I just thank God they are fine."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's account on building collapse

JUS_ZORD

It was after I went for my jamb result print out that was when it collapsed 😭😭😭 and there was a fine girl in there

Original man

I use to stay at oluti before and I come there to do some printing jobs,pls I want to ask u ,the printing man in the last fall above the betking shop,hope he too survived?

crystal _18

That building don too old I swear 😩😩😩😩that building Dey before I even marry born self now my daughter is 8 u can imagine

Oma 💛💕

The cafe is my uncles cafe , and it was also my aunty that went to pick her fathers obituary papers not her husband’s own , don’t push false narratives, and my uncle died as well

That♾️girl♾️joy🇺🇸

I used to go to that building to print work papers every morning today I just decided to go late and this happened

Reachy said:

My Dad survived his shop and our house is there but thank God for life

Supreme said:

Omo I just thank God for my life ooo, me that I want to go and buy hollandia milk from alhaja shop down , her shop is at the last floor facing that filling station omo

Govt releases death toll for building collapse

The death toll from Lagos shopping complex collapse rises to nine with 26 survivors rescued.

LASEMA leads ongoing rescue efforts with advanced equipment at the disaster site. The cause of the building collapse remains unknown as investigations await rescue completion.

Source: Legit.ng