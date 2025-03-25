Lady discovers what security man did to her CV that got her employed at company

A lady has shared how she was able to secure a job at a company through the assistance of their security personnel

While sharing the full story on the TikTok app, she advised her followers to never take anyone for granted no matter their position

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A heartwarming story of kindness and gratitude has reiterated the importance of treating everyone with respect and dignity.

A young lady shared her inspiring story of how a security guard played a pivotal role in helping her secure a job at a company.

Lady hails security guard who submitted her CV to HR

The lady, who goes by the handle @daisy_mdeva on TikTok, took to the platform to express her gratitude to the security guard who had assisted her.

She recounted how she had presented her curriculum vitae to the officer, who promptly took it upon himself to deliver it to the human resources department. This great act ultimately led to her landing the job.

In her words:

"POV: To that security guard that took my CV straight to HR and I ended up getting the job. Never take anyone for granted, it’s always the person you least expect that ends up helping you."

Reactions as lady hails security guard

The lady's story sparked lots of responses from TikTok users who shared similar experiences of receiving unexpected help from others.

Many commented on the importance of treating everyone with kindness and respect, regardless of their position or status.

@Abuti Lebone said:

"2022, the guard fixed my tie and collar and said "ba kene ntwanas". Got there Wednesday 2pm for an interview, i knew i was golden as soon as i walked in. I signed a contract at 2:05pm wtff."

@mologadi51 said:

"I’m literally my director’s PA and also his accounts lady and all his calls comes to my phone, this other white spoke with me ka disrespect wanting to be our vendor did I not laugh with boss when."

@Annie777 commented:

"Never underestimate security guards and cleaners those people run the entire organisation."

@refiloe gamelihle my said:

"There was a security guard at work I see him almost everyday but I don't know his name I came looking for a job he accompanied me straight to the HR office and I got the job."

@0-2 BABY WEARS IN LAGOS said:

"My grandfather told me this before he died, he said anytime I find myself in an institution and I need help, I should rather go the security man or a food vendor around the institution."

@Sourrr said:

"One security helped me today, he gave me all the info I needed get the position I applied for, guess what? I’m starting work tomorrow."

@AJ added:

"Someone said a cleaner told him to give him some money and he would get the job. he risked and actually got the job.Mark u it was a senior position."

@Precious Molwelwa said:

"Security guy took the envelope to post it inside the postage box for me as I watched he smiled an said God will bless u with this job. I got the job interview call on my birthday God is real. got it."

@Nathi commented:

"When I was having trouble with my Uni admission and the staff didn't allow anyone in the Admin area, that security guy took me by hand and led me to the office of the faculty head and I fix my issue."

@ednah_tus added:

"If I tell u that in 2018 a cleaner helped me get my passport in 3 days while others waited for weeks without even bribing her, God bless mama Lisa for me."

Lady finally gets her dream job

