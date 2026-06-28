A civilian aircraft crashed in Tomblaine, France, claiming the lives of eleven people, including five students and five instructors

Local authorities confirmed no bystanders were injured; relatives witnessed the tragic event at Nancy-Essey airfield on Sunday, June 28, 2026

French interior minister is en route to the crash site as investigations begin into the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Tomblaine, France - A civilian aircraft carrying skydivers crashed and killed eleven people in the town of Tomblaine in eastern France.

The local authorities said the pilot and 10 passengers, including five students and five instructors, all died in the tragic incident.

It was gathered that the plane had taken off from Nancy-Essey airfield before crashing on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

As reported by BBC News, the plane was being used by a parachutist school.

Local officials also said relatives of the victims were present at the airfield when the crash happened.

The interior ministry said the French interior minister was on his way to the scene,

According to AFP, Yves Seguy, the prefect of the eastern department of Meurthe-et-Moselle, said that no bystanders were injured in the incident.

Seguy told reporters near the scene of the crash that the aircraft went down at 11am local time on Sunday.

He said the plane fell "suddenly, in the immediate vicinity of the airfield". It happened in an urban area and close to a shopping centre.

"Give or take ​a few meters, and the ⁠accident could have caused collateral casualties."

He disclosed that emergency services responded immediately, adding that authorities were collecting statements from witnesses, Al Jazeera reported.

Police urged people to “strictly avoid” the area around the airport in Tomblaine to allow emergency responders and law enforcement unrestricted access to the crash site.

According to Sky News, the president of the airfield, Francois Pelissier, described the crash as "an absolute tragedy",

Pelissier said some of the victims had been bought the tandem skydive experience as a gift.

Tomblaine's mayor, Herve Feron, has also reportedly said the plane crashed on a bicycle path near the end of the runway as it was taking off.

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Source: Legit.ng