A Nigerian taxi driver who found $60,000 in his car took it to a radio station in order to find the rightful owner, an old video has shown

The taxi driver picked up the money when the naira was N750 to $1, but he could not bring it immediately as he fell ill

According to Ahmed Isah, also known as Ordinary President, the money was contained in two nylon bags

Social media users have praised a man because of his exemplary display of honesty.

An old video trending online shows that the man found a huge amount of money left in his car, and he actively searched for the rightful owner.

According to the video, the man, who is a taxi driver, found the money in the backseat of his car.

In the video, Ahmed Isah, also called the Ordinary President of Breket Family Radio, was seen displaying the money found by the driver.

The driver was said to have brought the money to the radio station located in Abuja so that an announcement could be made and the rightful owner found.

He found over $60,000 and also money in other currencies. As of the time the video was recorded, $1 was N750, which means the money was around N45 million.

Ordinary President expressed happiness that the driver did not think of keeping the money for himself but brought it to the station.

Reactions as man returns money he found in his car

@PRINCE_FLEXY said:

"I swear the man wey bring this money no go ever fit make am for em live,em and poverty go be 5&6."

@iamverdine said:

"Who owns that amount and uses a taxi? On top of that still forgets that it? Feels like a set up or even something more may a Kidnapper that avoided trouble."

@3 Eyes Raven said:

"Fit be say na angel drop that money to bless that man omo people deh mumu o."

@Flexy said:

"Almost everyone is insulting this man. Let me tell you the man will have peace of mind for doing the right thing. I have done similar thing when I was a teenager, a bag containing money."

@Da Modest said:

"GOD forgive me. But the taxi driver can never be rich in life again. If God can use fish to help person, you still dey loose guide his blessings."

@Sheddy3000 said:

"Person wey enter taxi forget that kind money have a lot at home if you don't know know it now."

@osinachileomagnus said:

"So beautiful may God continue to bless you and your family amen."

Transport workers graduate from LASU

In a related story, three people have bagged master's degrees from the Lagos State University (LASU) during the 2025 convocation ceremony.

The men were a part of the 2023/2024 set who graduated during the 28th convocation ceremony of the school.

According to a Facebook post, the three master's graduates are members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria.

