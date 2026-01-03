A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement after receiving a large sum of money as a New Year's gift

In a trending post shared via her official account, she displayed a screenshot of the amount and became emotional

The post sparked mixed reactions, with some people criticising the sender while others joined the lady in celebrating the fortune

A Nigerian lady drew attention online after she celebrated an unexpected financial gift she received to mark the New Year.

She expressed her overwhelming surprise and gratitude after receiving a generous transfer from the random man.

Lady receives N600k from Nigerian man. Photo credit: @the_bigmira/X.

Lady receives N600k on New Year's Day

Identified by the handle @the_bigmira on X, the lady uploaded a screenshot displaying the alert of N600,000 she received, explaining that the experience left her shaken and emotional.

She expressed disbelief at what had happened and appreciated the sender, whom she believed would come across the post.

In her words:

"You guys, this happened last night and I still haven’t recovered from it. There are good men on this app oh. I know you’ll see this and I’m saying thank you again. Something just happened right now, someone sent me money for new year. I’ll post it, I’m shaking rn."

According to the details she shared, the money came from a man who had contacted her directly on the platform with New Year wishes.

In the conversation, he complimented her appearance and explained that he wanted to show appreciation by sending a gift.

Man appreciates lady's beauty with a whopping N600k. Photo credit: @the_bigmira/X.

He made it clear that his gesture carried no ill intent and requested her bank details in order to proceed.

"Hey Mira Happy New Year. You look very pretty. I want to appreciate your beauty with a little something as a new year gift. I mean no harm. Send account details," he said.

After the transfer was completed, the lady responded with shock and gratitude, admitting that she initially thought the offer was a joke.

She thanked the sender repeatedly and described the moment as surreal.

"Are you for real? Jesus. OMG. I thought you were joking. Thank you so much. I really appreciate," she said.

Reactions as lady receives N600k from man

Mixed reactions from Nigerians trailed the post shared on the X app.

Chukwuemeka said:

"Na stupeed men like this dey enable the hypergamy of some women. How do you send 600k to a lady and say it’s just to appreciate her beauty. If this kind lady wake up tomorrow now begin demand rubbishh now, na still fellow men go talk her down. When na we men be the real wahala."

Nathan said:

"Make Dem send me moni too na. Congratulations anyways."

Mr Wondakind said:

"Your definition of “good man” na who send you money for looking pretty. You’re just a hungry foool."

Grammy boy said:

"600k just because you look beautiful that’s too low of your standards."

Omo Ogun said:

"After sending money then bro asked "I no fit play with fine girl na. Can I have your WhatsApp if you don't mind?" Who gave birth to these kind of guys for God's sake? Instead of him to ask for number directly, he started the conversation with sending money. Na guys like this no dey make ladies rate men when they ask them out. Anyways baby girl, enjoy your loot."

