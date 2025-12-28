A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with netizens after walking out of her marriage about two years ago

In a video posted via her official account, she spoke about the moment her bride price was returned to her former husband's family

According to her, her former husband burst into tears when reality dawned on him that she was leaving, but it was already too late

A Nigerian lady recounted an emotional chapter of her life on social media, after leaving her marriage about two years earlier.

Through a video, she shared how the formal dissolution of the union took place just seven years after it was initiated.

Lady recounts how her bride price was returned

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady, known on the platform as @miss.ijay, explained that the marriage officially ended when her bride price was returned to her former husband’s family.

She shared her story alongside a throwback video which was made on the same day the repayment took place, marking the complete dissolution of the marital bond.

According to her, the incident which was initially going smoothly, became dramatic when the realisation settled in for her former spouse.

As the dissolution process took place, he reportedly became overwhelmed with emotion and broke down in tears.

The formal return of the bride price, a key traditional step, made it clear that she was leaving permanently.

Despite the emotional display, she maintained that the decision had already been finalised long before that day.

She indicated that the moment was not one of doubt but rather confirmation that the chapter had closed.

In her words:

"My bride price was paid in December 2016. My bride price was returned in December 2023. This video was made on my bride price return day. My "husband" couldn't stop crying. That was when it actually dawned on him that I was really walking out of the marriage."

Reactions as lady speaks on marital crash

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Queen Meenas said:

"Some cases can be settled. Now everything na divorce. Did u not know your partner well enough before you agreed to marry him."

@Worldearthblog said:

"When the children grow and he come and take his children that time you will be approaching 40/45 that time you will understand better. You did the man a great favour for giving him rest."

@Zubbymercy said:

"If a man returns bride price it means he is the one that rejected the woman and not the other way round."

@Helen ken said:

"Nothing dey outside think about old age my marriage is 35 years now I endure everything marriage brought good and bad cos my children they are grown."

@Ify Okoye reacted:

"I am over 30 yrs in marriage. No marriage is perfect dear. But you can make it work. I will only advise you to quit when it becomes threat to life, apart from it, hand over to Jesus, He alone."

@Jacy.joseph20 said:

"My husband no gree return or accept anything, he keeps trying coming back until I went back to him and everything is good now."

@Ekkies.empire kiddies added:

"I want to return my kid to her father by January, I don’t want to be stuck again. I want to focus on my life and business. Her father is living in d same street with me. We have been separated since 2023. He only pays half school fees. I do all."

