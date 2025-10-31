A Nigerian lady was left speechless after seeing the WhatsApp messages a married man sent to her sister

The lady came online to display the chats for people to see what the man told her sister when they were interacting

A lot of people who saw the post described the man's words as completely inappropriate, especially because he is married

A Nigerian lady shared a post on X, showing social media users the messages a married man sent to her sister.

The WhatsApp messages have shocked many people who saw them, as they describe them as completely uncalled for.

According to the lady identified as Lolo Ijoba, her sister got the messages from the man after rebuffing his relationship advances.

She wrote on X:

"Look at the dangerous message a man sent to my sister because she said NO to him. A married man, btw."

In the message, the man said he blamed himself for bringing himself so low to ask the lady to be his girlfriend.

He said:

"You are just covered in sheep's clothing. I'm not just ready for you. You are ignoring me right? You think you are beautiful? Have you seen my girlfriends? Have you seen my wife? You are the least beautiful among them. I blame myself for coming down so low to ask you out. I wanted to change your life but you had the guts to say you are not interested in me. Keep suffering. Incase you don't know, my wife uses iphone 16 and I got it for her, I wanted to gift you with 13 on your birthday but you have missed because you looked down on me."

Reactions to messages married man sent to lady

@boluwatife_zara said:

"He kept emphasizing that he has a wife. This how these people create problems for themselves and push it to you to solve. You’re the one cheating, it’s me that’s a terrible person covered in sheep’s clothing."

@dike_valerie said:

"Very shameless person. I like how she blocked him instead of exchanging words with him."

@teejayviruz said:

"The problem I have with you peeps is the protection of their identity. Since he wants to be unfortunate, crash his marriage. They are confident there won't be repercussions which is why they move like that."

@FunmiKolz said:

"Imagine getting married to the lunatic and finding out he’s crashing out like this cos a young lady refused to sleep with him."

@CoolGodVibes said:

"It was men who taught women transactional relationships. I will give you this and that....but it's women that are materialistic."

