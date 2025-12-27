A Nigerian lady has shared her experience on social media after unexpectedly getting served "breakfast" on Boxing Day

In a trending tweet, she posted a photo showing the deletion of over 23,000 messages they shared while the relationship lasted

While sharing her experience via the X app, she advised ladies to "fear" men and expressed her desire to get back on her feet

A Nigerian lady drew the attention of netizens after expressing her emotional pain from a relationship that ended abruptly on Boxing Day.

She narrated how the separation came at a time she never expected, causing her to delete her entire chat with him.

Lady deletes over 20k messages exchanged with her boyfriend who ended their relationship. Photo credit: @lovlyaysha/X.

Lady clears over 20k messages shared with boyfriend

In her tweet, she lamented over the difficult process of clearing messages tied to the relationship.

The post quickly captured the attention of many social media users, especially ladies who could relate to the pain of sudden heartbreak.

Identified on X as @lovlyaysha, the lady displayed evidence of an extensive message history (23,252 message) that had been erased.

The photo confirmed the seriousness of her decision as thousands of messages were wiped away.

According to her, the decision to delete the messages was the best because certain memories no longer deserved a place in her life, especially after the relationship ended abruptly.

The timing of the separation, coming immediately after Christmas celebrations, appeared to intensify the emotional pain and left her struggling to regain herself.

The young lady also used the moment to issue a cautionary message to other ladies.

In her words:

"So yeah, I was served breakfast on boxing day. Deleting messages because some memories don’t deserve storage space. In everything you do in life, abeg fear men. Allow me to rant here for a bit while I get back on my feet."

Lady wipes away over 20k messages exchanged with her boyfriend as their relationship hits the rocks. Photo credit: @lovlyaysha/X.

Reactions as lady gets served breakfast

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Eleniyan said:

"No need to fear men. Women do that too. Pẹlẹ sha, "you'll be fine." That's what she told me."

Rocky Lyon said:

"Bro Fear me ke. Na u think say make u fear men. If u c wetin dey serve me on Boxing Day no worry. I had to even delete pictures and videos on Google Photos and everywhere sha."

Codex zIx:

"You waited for boxing day, you had patience o. Since December 1st I started filtering my WhatsApp."

Lucky said:

"Can be really tuff "Remember it’s okay to miss them but don’t beat yourself up, they weren’t meant for you and you not for them."

Realrikoy1 said:

"Yours is good! She deceived me into collecting my phone and deleted all our messages, memories and blocked herself. How bad that can be, I no even bother ask cos when I did she was just crying and wanted cursing me."

Morgan added:

"Mine was on Christmas Day and I don't want to clear our chats. He's a good man and we had good plans for each other. Just want to keep the chats as a reminder of what we used to be like then. But in all, we will be fine dear."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady breaks up with man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady who had been engaged to a man shared an update, indicating that she was no longer with him.

According to the lady, she was engaged just six months ago but the relationship did not lead to a marriage as expected.

