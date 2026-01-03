A lady has shared an emotional post on Instagram, mourning the unfortunate demise of a fitness trainer known as Latz

In the post, shared via her official account, she displayed the last conversation she had with the fitness trainer on the day he died

The grieving lady went on to speak about the late fitness trainer's personality, describing him as a professional and kind human being

The sudden death of fitness trainer Kelvin Ayodele, popularly known as Latz left everyone in pain, with a grieving lady paying heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

The lady, a regular at his sessions, expressed her devastation following his fatal car accident in Nigeria.

Lady posts conversation with late Latz

Her post, shared via her account @mshannam_, included their final chat from earlier that day.

In it, Latz had expressed pride in her progress and mentioned returning from Nigeria soon. Moments later, he was killed in a crash.

"Proud of you girl. I'm Nigeria now. Back on 7 days," he said.

News of the accident went viral as heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was also in the car with Latz.

Lady describes Latz as professional and kind

The lady recalled Latz's kindness, professionalism, and gentle nature, describing him as more than a trainer but a friend who supported her through depression and helped her achieve goals she thought impossible.

She also spoke of his God-fearing nature and genuine spirit and prayed for his childhood dreams, like opening a cat café, and for his friends to take the trip he'd planned.

Convinced he was in a better place, she expressed love for him and extended condolences to his grieving family.

In her words:

"This one really hurts. You were such an amazing human so gentle, so professional, and so kind. You were more than a trainer; you were a friend. A trainer becomes part of your day-to-day life. They see you at your most vulnerable, and you always showed up with patience and belief. You helped get me out the depression I was in with my weight ( wish I told ya that). You told me today that you were proud of me. I was so excited for you to come back from Nigeria and see the work I was putting in.

"You came into my world when I needed it most and helped me reach goals I never thought were possible. You motivated me even when I said I couldn’t. God-fearing and truly genuine. I remember the first time I posted Latz the amount of messages I received about your character and what a good person you were said everything. I pray that the cat café you dreamed of opens. I pray your childhood friends go on the trip you were planning. I know you’re in a better place now. May God be with you and your family, Lateef. Love you always."

