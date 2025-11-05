A lady who worked as a chemist in the United States caused quite a stir on social media with her change in occupation upon returning to Nigeria

The former chemist who deported herself to Nigeria months ago announced on TikTok that she now works as a shoemaker

In a viral video, she displayed some of the footwear she produced, sending netizens into a frenzy

A lady, Joy Markus, who deported herself to Nigeria some months ago, has gone public with her occupation in her home country, which blew netizens away.

According to Joy, she was formerly a chemist in the United States before she relocated to Nigeria.

A former chemist in America has become a shoemaker in Nigeria following her relocation home. Photo Credit: @joymarkus

Chemist's career change elicits reactions

In a video she posted on TikTok, Joy showed when she was a chemist, rocking a protective medical outfit.

The scene was followed by her transition to a shoemaker. She could be seen making footwear. She further displayed some of the footwear she has produced. Her video was captioned:

"From chemist in America to shoemaker in Nigeria."

Internet users wondered what informed her decision to leave the chemist profession for shoemaking.

Some social media users praised the shoemaker for her products, which they thought looked beautiful.

The shoemaker's short clip had garnered over 9k views on the social media platform at the time of this report.

A former US chemist becomes a shoemaker in Nigeria. Photo Credit: @joymarkus

Lady's transformation triggers mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's video below:

Tochi and 20,000 others said:

"Make the second clip better be throw back."

Josh said:

"I think you meant to put the second clip first."

ClawsDomain said:

"Nah Why Barry Allen (The Flash) he keeps messing up with Time.

"Ahhh which kin Flash Back or Flash Front be this."

J. eM said:

"This your thing you're cooking en? well if you like it, good for you."

Ohachris said:

"All I see is someone chasing her Passion... Excel more!"

Jioke said:

"Don’t worry, you will see something tangible soon."

Annie Q said:

"They’re fire too."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female medicine graduate had become a shoemaker and spoken about her side hustle.

Lady shuns white-collar job, becomes shoemaker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shunned white-collar jobs to become a shoemaker.

The lady who learned the craft during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said she almost gave up in her quest to open the school due to initial challenges. In an interview with Legit.ng, she said she was able to open the school through personal savings from her shoemaking work.

The shoemaker who plies her trade in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, had a grand opening of the shoe school known as Ada Ebonyis School of Leather Works. Her incredible rise to popularity from a small roadside shop has inspired many people who cite her as an example of determination. When quizzed by Legit.ng, he said she has no plans of leaving Nigeria.

