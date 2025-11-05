A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to show the gifts she received at the Hallelujah Festival

She expressed gratitude to the convener of the Christian event, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, for the thoughtful gesture

Mixed reactions followed the woman's video of the gift items, with some lamenting not being able to partake

A woman has happily shown netizens the gifts she was given at the Hallelujah Festival.

The Hallelujah Festival was held at the Police College Ground, Ikeja, Lagos, on Sunday, November 2 and marked the end of the 5-day Hallelujah Challenge, which was organised by gospel singer and preacher, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey

A woman has displayed the items she was given at the Hallelujah Festival. Photo Credit: @diaryofachristiangirl, Instagram/@nathanielblow

Source: TikTok

Items shared at Hallelujah Festival 2025

In a TikTok video, the grateful woman took out the gifts from a white nylon bag, one after the other. She admitted that they never saw the gesture coming. In her words:

"We didn’t see this coming, such a thoughtful gesture!"

She expressed gratitude to Pastor Nathaniel and the company whose products were shared.

"See what they gave us at the Hallelujah Festival!

"All thanks to Pastor Nathaniel Bassey X Gino," words overlaid on her video read.

The gift items include tomato paste, seasoning, and shawarma mix cream.

Some internet users confirmed that they also got gifts at the event, while others who missed out rued the missed opportunity.

A woman goes public with the gifts she received at the Hallelujah Festival. Photo Credit: @diaryofachristiangirl, Instagram/@nathanielblow

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Hallelujah Festival: People react to things lady got

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the things the lady received below:

LadyB said:

"They shared for front and back I dey middle I no see anything."

Tito💕🌹 said:

"I collected oo, with jollof rice and chicken."

Delia said:

"Where’s the bag of rice? Cos this was shared with rice for the after party."

Behumble’s pride ❤️🥰 said:

"You mean dis thing wey u just post because me no collect anything ooo."

I_am_wendy1💕 said:

"Ewoo was it after the festival? I didn’t stay till they closed."

chef_wura¦Ilorin said:

"💪💪💪💪 God bless Hallelujah Challenge God bless pastor Nath God bless all the sponsors."

Fu'ck love 💔 said:

"No it was not shared with rice oo this was shared when the festival was on going."

God's gal said:

"Nsppd ghana conference room we got peeve drinks on.people took 1 pack 2 packs."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman who attended the Hallelujah Festival had written her prayer point on a big cardboard and displayed it publicly.

Woman rushed to hospital during Hallelujah Festival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had narrated how she was rushed to the hospital during the Hallelujah Festival.

The Hallelujah Festival, organised by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, was held at the Police College Ground, Ikeja, Lagos, to signify the end of the 25-day Hallelujah Challenge.

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman showed how she got ready for the event and what led to her unfortunate situation. She posted the last clip she made before she became dizzy and found herself in the ambulance.

Source: Legit.ng