A Nigerian lady's conversation with the popular artificial intelligence app, ChatGPT, has caught the attention of many on social media.

The lady, who said she is obsessed with the AI app and frequently interacts with it during her free time, shared an interesting conversation with the platform.

Lady posts conversation with ChatGPT

On TikTok, under the handle @favzie0, she posted a screenshot of her chat with ChatGPT, which quickly gained attention as users flocked to the comments section to share their own experiences with the AI app.

According to her post, the lady had requested ChatGPT to generate a photo of her with a specific description.

The description she provided to ChatGPT read:

"Cinematic overhead shot of me standing still on a brick city sidewalk, wearing a dark oversized blazzer, motion blurred crowd rushes past around me. Moody lightening 35mm film look. Shallow depth of field, sharp focus on me. ration portrait 4:3."

Surprisingly, the AI app delivered a photo that matched her description perfectly, leaving everyone in awe.

In her caption, "Dammn Ai?", the lady expressed her amazement at the AI app's ability to accurately generate the image she had described.

Her experience with ChatGPT confirmed the impressive capabilities of artificial intelligence technology.

Reactions trail lady's chat with ChatGPT

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@kamsibliss said:

"My own AI no wan leave my face for me."

@hater007 reacted:

"Bro!!! Is this a paid version?"

@Ghidorah said:

"Mine don't look like me though."

@~Zao said:

"I just did mine but no likes."

@Prime Eye said:

"Am i the only one who's image changes after using the code."

@BUGEEZ said:

"Can any do some for me plz."

@SAMH.AI said:

"Try this one. A black and white portrait of a young man of 185 cm and 68 kg, standing with quiet insurance against a smooth wall. Dressed in an oversized black blazer and a matching turtleneck, her silhouette is both modern and timeless. His head slightly tilted and one hand slipped into his pocket, his expression is calm and full of confidence. Light plays a central role: a clear ray of sunshine crosses the scene diagonally, sculpting his face and casting a sharp shadow on the wall. This minimalist high-contrast composition creates a striking, hyper-detailed and deeply artistic image, captured in 4:5 format."

@Dipo added:

"This is very nice."

Lady uses ChatGPT to create shopping list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom used popular AI assistant, ChatGPT, to draft a grocery list.

She put in her budget and used the ChatGPT-created list to buy her items at the grocery store in the UK.

