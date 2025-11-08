A viral video showed the “romantic” display between Pst Jerry Eze and his wife after he finished preaching

What his wife did after meeting with the pastor caught people’s attention, as many took note of her expression

The video went viral, and netizens who saw the couple shared their observations about their romantic display

Popular Nigerian pastor, Jerry Eze, and his wife, Pastor Eno, are trending over their public romantic display.

The popular convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations and his wife met backstage after his ministration at the NSSP conference in Ghana.

Clips of Jerry Eze and his wife's romantic display trend on social media. Photo: TikTok/@legit.360, Instagram/@realjerryeze

A video by @legit360 on TikTok showed when the preacher's wife happily hugged her husband after his ministration.

She placed her hands around him and hugged him, an emotional outpouring of admiration for her husband.

The video was captioned:

"Proud Wife Moment at #NSPPD The romantic side of Eno Jerry."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Pst Jerry and wife's video

@Giant plus said:

"May God bless those of us who are yet unmarried with the God fearing partners who understand what marriage is. I must marry once and I must marry right in Jesus name - Amen."

@Horgorchukwu said:

"See as I dey blush."

@useredenbreeze said:

"Lord if not for anything, please keep this 2 as strong n solid like a rock, better than iron in jesus name."

@BEULAH DILINNA said:

"May we receive this kind of hug on that day from God saying " well done, my servant you have fulfilled your purpose"

@JOYCE said:

"I pray to the God that seeth the hearts of men to search through the hearts of those guys at the exist and grant their heart desires."

@Grace1 said:

"Proud wife moment. WHO watched more than twice and keeps smiling... this moment Sweet me pah."

@LEE_MATTHIAS said:

"I felt that hugg."

@SKIN SUPPLEMENTS IN LAGOS said:

"He was expecting that kiss, I saw it. But she said not here and now in her mind. Love them both."

@Sweetphine said:

"My woman on fire was praying and on her knees too as Papa was on stage. She's such a supportive wife to Papa."

Pastor Jerry Eze and his wife trend for their romantic display after his ministration. Photo: @realjerryeze

Another video of Pastor Jerry and his wife trended over what she did when a woman blocked her husband’s view at an event

The drama unfolded at the burial of Deaconess Eno Usoro, the mother of the CBN deputy governor, Emem Usoro.

What the pastor's wife did sparked mixed reactions, with netizens sharing their observations on the video.

In a related story, a lady shared why she stopped watching Hallelujah Challenge over a prayer raised by Pst Eno Jerry.

Pastor Jerry Eze's wife trends over sermon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Jerry Eze’s wife trended over her recent sermon, where she addressed how women should behave when with their husbands.

What she said sparked mixed reactions, as many questioned her message about marriage and wives' submission.

Her sermon sparked debate as some agreed with her, while others shared why they do not agree with what she said.

