A corps member serving in Abuja has reacted online after spotting Senator Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate

The excited corps member admitted that she could not resist making a video after spotting Ned, whose marital crisis with Regina Daniels has been the talk of social media

While also spotting other senators, she noted something she liked about how Ned appeared at the Assembly

She made a video of the moment she saw him, as well as other senators at the Assembly.

A lady says she recently saw Senator Ned Nwoko at the National Assembly. Photo Credit: @euget.x, Instagram/@princenednwoko

Corps member's observation about Ned Nwoko

In a TikTok video, the lady admitted that she could not believe her eyes when she saw the senator and added that he looked very calm.

She marvelled that he still showed up for work amid his marital crisis, which is trending on social media. She said:

"My eyes could not believe it when I saw Senator Ned at NASS today. The man is still very calm and coming to work amidst all these controversies."

The lady said she could not resist recording when she saw Ned.

"Today I saw Senator Ned and couldn’t resist, i like how stable and calm he appears."

Watch her video below:

Ned Nwoko: Lady's video elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's video below:

LeoDe-Gr8 said:

"Why won't he be calm, he knows Regina and her mum are just ranting like kids."

blackgirlmagiccc.1_ said:

"Overrated place o, currently serving there and I can say boldly nothing Dey there."

Big S🌹 said:

"I served in National Assembly too 😁 I was the stubborn copper and almost everyone knew me."

FaithAndStyleDaily said:

"Is he suppose to be panicking around. Fear people wey no dey sha toooo talk."

Viral_Glory said:

"So you Dey see people wey make our country be like this everyday 😫 and you don’t know what to do?"

zinnyperry said:

"There are clothes for such office. The only notice your value. Your outfit isn't presenting. corporate, abayas , cover up clothes."

Christiana🦋♍️ said:

"My elder sister works there and she Ned is one of the kindest and calm."

Adaora Annie said:

"Your connection strong Nne… working at NASS. Pls make good use of this opportunity. Congratulations."

Angeluloaku said:

"Ask if they’re looking for a good chef that can cook better food that can help them forget their problem. But don’t ask Ned ooo 😂That man will beat me."

Ned shares glimpse into his personal life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Senator Ned Nwoko had offered a glimpse into his personal life and legacy.

The senator, who revealed he was deeply honoured to serve his people and the country, disclosed he was born in December 1960 into the royal family of Idumuje-Ugboko, Anioma land, Delta state.

He said he founded the Ned Nwoko & Co Solicitors (London), was recognised as the Best Black Lawyer of African Descent in England in 1995 and spearheaded investigations into the London and Paris Club loans for Nigeria and 774 Local Government Councils, resulting in a landmark judgment of US$3.2 billion, a milestone in Nigeria’s fiscal accountability.

