A young Nigerian has finally gained admission into the University of Calabar after 8 years of trying, sparking excitement online

Shortly after his admission, he participates in a social media giveaway and is selected to receive a brand-new item

The story quickly goes viral as people celebrate his perseverance and unexpected reward, with many sharing congratulations online

A young Nigerian bagged a massive prize barely 24 hours after gaining admission into UNICAL, after 8 years of seeking university admission.

This is contained in a post making waves on a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

young Nigerian student’s long wait ends with admission and laptop win-Nigerian student secures UNICAL admission and laptop gift. Photo source: Twitter/chriistoNY

Source: Twitter

Man goes viral after admission

The post showed that the individual had reacted to a giveaway post and was lucky to be picked among those selected to receive a brand-new item worth hundreds of naira.

The young man has now gone viral on social media, with many celebrating his win.

This started after a user, @Mrbankstips, shared on his page that he was giving out four brand-new laptops to lucky individuals.

He wrote:

"Let’s make it even better. I’m giving away 4 Lenovo ThinkPad laptops from here!. Just tell me why you need one in a single sentence, and you might be the lucky winner."

Seeing the post, a young man identified as @chriistoNY took to the comments to share that he had recently been admitted into the University of Calabar, UNICAL.

He mentioned that he had been seeking admission for about 8 years, while also revealing the course he is set to study at the school.

He wrote:

"I got admission to study cyber security in UNICAL after looking for admission for 8 years."

Young man celebrates cyber security admission with brand-new laptop. Photo source: Twitter/chriistoNY

Source: Twitter

After he shared this in the comments, alongside a screenshot to prove his claim, the individual giving away the four laptops selected him as one of the lucky recipients.

As news of this spread, many people took to the comment section to react to the unexpected event and congratulate the young man.

Reactions as man secures admission

@paduaHQ noted:

"Winner."

@EffWise noted:

"Omo as I see your reason be like I go delete my own make you stand better chance. Rooting for you."

@OkaforDavidChu1 added:

"Unical offers cyber security now?? Hope it's accredited to avoid stories in 2 years."

@taninairae98 shared:

"Omo see as una Dey root for the Guy. Las las Nigerians are good people fr . God bless y’all . Hopefully Banks considers this Guy."

@smasherjr_ wrote:

"This guy right here needs it more than anyone else."

@BetUnited4ever noted:

"Omo shebi I don do degree already, na masters I Dey worry about. You def need it more."

@rutoofficial stressed:

"If say I dey in soft I go use the money wey I wan use buy mine buy for you."

@Jamescouls72542 noted:

"I need a laptop to further more in my graphics design I've not been able to assimilate better without practice God bless you boss."

@OgbeConfidence shared:

"Best captain at the right time... Rooting for u first doh I need it too for my Msc program."

@Solochuks6 said:

"When did Unical start offering cyber security? Hope it’s not going to be one of those courses that will be scrapped off in the long run like Human kinetics? Anyways that’s a nice course. Congratulations. Welcome Malabite. Avoid hall4 if you want to live on campus."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, reported that a Nigerian man shared his emotional experience of being abandoned by his sponsor just two months after gaining university admission.

Man rejects admission over unwanted course

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man rejected a provisional admission offer from a tertiary institution, even after staying at home for several years following secondary school.

He explained that the course offered to him was not what he had dreamed of studying and that he could not commit to spending four to five years pursuing something he had no interest in. He shared that over the years he had prayed, fasted, and hoped for admission into his preferred course.

Source: Legit.ng