A young man has rejected his recent admission despite staying at home for years after finishing secondary school

For years, he prayed, fasted, and hoped to get admission, but had to reject it this time after seeing the course he was given

He displayed the course name, stating that he couldn't spend about five years studying a course his heart is not invested in

A Nigerian youth known on TikTok as @i_am__afuye has rejected a provisional admission offer from a tertiary institution, despite staying at home for years with no previous admission.

In a TikTok post, the secondary school leaver displayed the course's name, lamenting that his waiting has just been extended.

The young man said he prayed, fasted and cried, with the hope of landing admission in his dream course, but the reverse became the case.

Name of course young man rejected

He lamented seeing his mates graduate from tertiary institutions, serve the country, and get jobs, while he continued to seek admission.

This year, he was offered admission to study fisheries and aquatic biology, a course that doesn't interest him.

Speaking on why he rejected the admission offer, the man said he didn't want to spend about five years studying a course he was not interested in. He wrote:

"Years of waiting, and I still have to wait again 🥹💔

"For years, I’ve been praying, fasting, crying, and hoping just to get admission

Each year came with disappointment , seeing my mates graduate, serve, even get jobs, while I was still at home, filling forms, writing exams, and getting ‘NO ADMISSION OFFERED.’



"This year, I finally got in… but not for the course I’ve been dreaming of.

They gave me a course I didn’t like.



"I rejected it.

"Yes, I rejected it not because I’m ungrateful, but because I can’t spend 4–5 years doing something my heart is not in."

People react to his decision

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the young man's decision below:

bliss said:

"It's ok...k got Agricultural economics last year and l rejected it... only to get my dream course this year which is DOCTOR OF PHYSIOTHERAPY."

♰ĴÄŸ ŚPËĊ乂❤ said:

"I rejected biochemistry 😪💔 but the pain is staying for another year 😪 with much competition that will occur next year 😩 chimmmmmm."

Willy Jasper said:

"You made the best decision ever.

"Cause na waste of time."

DE MULLER said:

"Bro I waited 5 years but now I've gotten admission to futo just believe in yourself one day you go enter."

Gabriel Joseph said:

"You could have accepted it ,then do change of deparrment in your 200 level (if only you reach 3.5 cgpa)."

Dicta-💕 said:

"You’ll get there one day,I got admission into a nursing school which we thought was accredited in 2023 it turned out it wasn’t accredited I spent 2 fruitless years i am supposed to finish next year but here I am waiting to take 2026 jamb my dear ive spent 5 years wasted since secondary school but I know delay is not denial you will get there one day just believe Gods plans for you."

