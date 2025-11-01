Videos of DJ Chicken's involvement in a car accident in Shagamu get everyone talking

In the viral video, the TikToker was accused of driving under the influence, causing him to knock down a bike man and a passenger

Onlookers refused to let DJ Chicken go scot-free, accusing him of similar patterns in the past

Popular Nigerian TikToker and street disc jockey, DJ Chicken, has once again found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after a reckless driving incident in Sagamu, Ogun State.

A now-viral video shows the entertainer being confronted by onlookers who ordered him to sit down after the accident, a command he initially ignored.

The footage, shared by X influencer Oyindamola, revealed that DJ Chicken’s car had collided with a motorcycle carrying a female passenger. Both the rider and the passenger were reportedly injured in the crash.

DJ Chicken faces a serious confrontation after his reckless driving leaves two injured. Photo: DJ Chicken. Source: @dammiedammie35/X

Eyewitnesses at the scene accused the controversial TikToker of being a habitual reckless driver, alleging that his driving habits often contribute to his dangerous behaviour on the road.

Several voices in the background of the video could be heard claiming that this was not the first time he had caused trouble while driving.

A pattern of controversy

DJ Chicken has quite a list of controversies; his most recent faced widespread condemnation for making insensitive comments about Grammy-nominated singer Davido and his wife, Chioma. He also made certain remarks about Olamide Baddo that went viral, drawing strong criticism across social media platforms.

Over the years, he has clashed with several prominent entertainment figures, including Wizkid, and has built a reputation for his provocative and confrontational style both online and offline.

Reactions following DJ Chicken's car crash in Shagamu

incarnate_13 said:

"This guy will just spoil his life with his stupid attitude. Can’t count the amount of times he has been in this type of situation since two months ago."

iamaleshinloye penned:

"I like that guy wey nack am slap…I was expecting deaf jam slap or two sweet moro."

ugo_himself wrote:

"What did he do? Why do Nigerians love recording instead of trying to separate fight and make peace. This I don't care attitude is so bad."

YoRhage opined:

"Jungle justice for a celebrated jester 🤦🏼‍♂️ . what are the solutions as a country bayii?"

osarenren7th noted:

"Hit and Run is NEVER okay, Celebrity or Not! No matter your status, fleeing the scene is wrong..Praying for the victims’ full recovery 🙏💔."

Davey_Mamman penned:

"The guy go smoke colos dey jam people with car up and down and some people go dey laugh say because say na chicken…"

TheSilvapr reflected:

"This is why people don’t wait after hitting someone, they run. Imagine after the accident, DJ Chicken decides to stop, get out of his car, and try to help the lady he injured. Instead of helping him assist her, people start beating him up. While they’re busy attacking him, the injured lady could even die but they didn’t see it that way.

I’m not supporting anything DJ Chicken did, whether it was intentional or not. I also heard it’s not his first time, but what they did to him in return isn’t right, and that’s sad. Hopefully, the bike man, the lady, and DJ Chicken himself are all fine by now. 🙏🏾."

Source: Legit.ng