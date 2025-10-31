An old video of Pastor Nathaniel Bassey and his team working in his living room has been going viral

The Hallelujah Challenge, which has become a global movement to which many have testified, was featured in the video

The video, showing the humble beginnings of the movement, has ignited reactions from online users

Online users have reacted to a viral video of Pastor Nathaniel Bassey and his team.

The video captured the period when the man of God hosted the Hallelujah Challenge from his living room, showcasing his humble beginnings.

Throwback of Nathaniel Bassey holding Hallelujah Challenge from home surfaces. Credit: @nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

The video showed the man of God and his 'people' singing praises to God wholeheartedly, igniting sweet reactions from online users who have followed them from day one.

Currently, the challenge has now become a global movement, touching the lives of many.

According to an earlier report, Nigerian lady caught the attention of many after she made a bold move with "Dress Your Miracle"

The lady shared a video on TikTok, where she dressed as the BBNaija winner of the coming year, 2026

The lady, whose real name is Miracle, went viral, igniting huge support among online users

@ oyindamolaalao28 said:

"I remember starting with them from the very first one in 2017, in my small room in Ibadan during my master’s degree. All I prayed for back then was to finish that degree in flying colors, to have a good husband, a great marriage, a thriving career, children o, everything! And truly, God has answered every single prayer and even more."

@ tufab said:

"Spiritual GROWTH! There’s Power in Worship. When you worship sincerely and deeply, you shift atmospheres, open spiritual portals, and draw divine presence closer. Worship isn’t just singing; it’s surrendering. It breaks chains, melts pride, and invites God to take over where human effort ends. 👏."

@kevinblak_comedy said:

"I know someone who has something he/she wants to start, but still waiting to have big gadgets or bigger equipments!! I know you and you can relate to this comments ! Keep waiting, you go soon get old 😂."

@ official_konrad_brandt said:

"Should be called women’s challenge. We men don’t gaf bout this."

@dr_gbenu_akinwale said:

"Know your calling and stay focused. Some of us have been in a single spot for too long because we don’t know what our calling is. May the spirit of God show us the path to our destination."

@ ammyflawless said:

"I remember starting with them when I was in Uni and here we still are, praising, praying amd never getting tired. God is good👏👏."

@ adaora03 said:

"I started with him in 2017 and I can say God is faithful. For I know the plan I have for you, to prosper you and not harm you ❤️ 😘 😊."

@ pettie_max said:

"Am I the only one who doesn't understand how this hallelujah challenge works."

@favour_hrt said:

"I watched the dress like your miracle challenge on YouTube because I didn't meet on the the day they did it, guess what guys. I'm scheduled for an interview/test today, wish me luck everyone @nathanielblow Daddy please pray for me."

Man in tears over Nathaniel Bassey’s story

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a man shared an emotional post on the X app recounting the words he heard that made him burst into tears.

According to the young man who spoke out on X, he didn't know when tears began 'rolling down' his eyes 'like a stream'.

Netizens who read his tweet about the Hallelujah Challenge convener Nathaniel Bassey reacted in the comments.

Source: Legit.ng