An Indian man has gone viral on social media after sharing the email that he received from a Gen Z employee

In a trending post shared via his official X account, he displayed the content of the email and expressed his surprise over the employee's request

Massive reactions trailed the post on the X app as social media users shared their thoughts about the email

An Indian man has posted a screenshot of an unexpected email that he received from one of his employees.

The email, which quickly went viral social media, showed the worker’s unusual reason for requesting time off, leaving many surprised by the level of honesty.

Indian man reacts as Gen Z employee requests leave after a painful breakup. Photo credit: Jasveer10/X.

Source: Twitter

Indian man displays email from employee

The man, known as @jasveer10 on X, shared the email on his page, explaining that he was taken aback by the employee's honesty.

In his post, he mentioned that it was 'the most honest' leave application he had ever received, adding that Gen Z employees seem to express themselves without holding back.

The employee had opened up about going through a tough breakup and was struggling to stay focused at work.

The staff member then requested a short break to recover emotionally and forget about the pain caused by the breakup.

Speaking further, the employee stated that working from home was not enough as a short leave for a specific period was needed to rest and regain focus before returning to work.

Indian man reacts as Gen Z employee sends unusual email requesting a leave. Photo credit: Jasveer10/X.

Source: Twitter

"Hello sir, I recently had a break up and haven't been able to focus on work. I need a short break. I am working from home today, so I would like to take leave from the twenty eight to the eight. Regards," the email read.

Sharing the email online, the Indian man stated that he was absolutely taken aback by the employee's level of honesty.

"Got the most honest leave application yesterday. Gen Z doesn’t do filters," he said.

Reactions trail Gen Z employee's email to employer

Netizens including Nigerians did not hesitate to comment on the employee's email.

Truth bomb said:

"Gen Z breaks up and applies for leave. Millennials broke down, cried in the washroom, and still met deadlines. Gen Z treat HR like their therapist and Outlook like a diary. Next mail: “Sir, Mercury is in retrograde, need WFH till it sorts itself out.”

Fredos Sketos said:

"I mean isn’t it better to be real about it? Yeah gonna be harder for you if don’t take the opportunity and be better in every department and make great things out of it but being real never gonna hurt you more than the other."

Leon Hitchens said:

"When I see these types of leaves or over share, I love them. Instant approval. I don’t have to question why, and there’s only so many time they can use the excuse haha."

Stratosphere said:

"I would approve it immediately; honesty plus a situation that affects their ability to work. You can tell they make a good employee with only 2 sentence's. I see you approved it too, you are a good boss man! Cheers!"

CK32 added:

"I see that you have approved the leave request for 2 weeks. If that’s immediately approved then maybe that person isn’t even critical to the operations. This might seem nice and emotional heartwarming but realistically this should be worrying as that person is either easily replaceable or if there’s a downsizing he might be one of the first ones to be let go."

See the post below:

Man asks wife to resign from job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man ordered his wife to resign from her job, and the story sparked many reactions on social media.

The man said his wife no longer has time for him, noting that he is no longer seeing her in the bedroom because of the job.

Source: Legit.ng