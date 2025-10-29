A Nigerian man has shared an emotional story on TikTok recounting the challenges he faced as a student

According to him, his sponsor blocked him just two months after he gained admission into the university, but he didn't give up

The determined and hardworking man sponsored himself through school and now runs a successful small business

A Nigerian man recently opened up about the difficult experiences he faced during his university days.

His story, shared on TikTok, detailed the emotional and financial struggles he faced when his sponsor suddenly withdrew support, leaving him to fend for himself just two months after he secured admission into the university.

Man recounts how sponsor blocked him

The man, known on TikTok as @hayjayonibata, shared an emotional video showing a transformation from his lowest moment to his present state.

In the first part of the clip, he appeared in tears during the moment he was abandoned by his sponsor, while the second part showed him looking fulfilled and successful.

His post showed how he persevered through the pain that came with losing financial support so early in his academic journey.

He narrated that he had cried bitterly after his sponsor blocked him, unsure of how to continue his education.

Despite the disappointment, he decided not to give up on his dreams and with great determination, he took charge of his life and worked hard to fund his own studies.

In his heartfelt post, he emphasised how far he had come since those trying days and expressed his gratitude to God.

He stated that what once seemed impossible became achievable through divine grace and persistence.

In his words:

"Sponsor blocked me 2 months into Uni. I cried, but God said “watch me work.” Now I’m a graduate and a small business owner with a 3-year-old brand doing well. What I thought was going to break me made me stronger. Now I am a graduate. Saw myself through school. Paid all my bills myself. A successful small business owner. Built a 3-year-old brand that's been doing well. Grace didn't just carry me. It grew me."

Reactions as man shares emotional experience

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Treasure said:

"Working as sale girl and schooling,sponsoring myself in school,God please help me I don cry tire ,am already in 300level. Help me oh Lord."

@OMOSEFE said:

"Commenting so I find the story wen u finally drop it btw Congratulations."

@OBIAGELIAKU said:

"I’m going through the same thing. 3months into getting admission and he blocked me. I’m certain dat I didn’t see this by mistake. I will sure give testimonies of how far I will/have gone cos man no be God."

@Damyboi said:

"Seeing in school then nobody knew you went through all that. You deserve the medal my bro."

@𝐁𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐞 said:

"When God doesn’t want share his glory and realize that that helper wants to play God, he scatters the game and rearrange it according to his will."

@ABDULLAHI SAMIRA said:

"But look at it this way, maybe if he didn’t block you, you wouldn’t have become the person you’re today. Some disappointments are blessings from God in disguise."

@LIZZY EMPIRE reacted:

'I hope I use this sound soon my sponsors for my nysc already abandon me just few days to my camp I feel like is not going to work out bcos I don’t have any hope elsewhere. I pray God intervene."

@Jesus have mercy added:

"Grace itself is life and opportunity to repent. Y'all should stop misinterpreting bodily success to grace, cos grace covers every single soul alive, including mad ppl. Say God's favor or strength found u, & not grace pls!"

