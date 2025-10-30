A Nigerian woman in the UK experienced a frightening situation in an Uber when her car was unexpectedly attacked at night

The incident left her terrified as she initially thought the car was being hit with stones

She shared her experience online, raising questions about safety and accountability in such situations

A Nigerian woman in the UK shared a scary experience she had in an Uber when a group of young boys stoned her and the driver in the middle of the night with something she didn’t expect.

She detailed the incident in a video that has drawn massive attention online, with many people taking to the comment section to react.

Woman terrified after Uber car attacked by boys at night. Photo source: Tiktok/just.muheenat

Source: TikTok

Nigerian woman shares terrifying Uber experience

The woman said the attack happened while she was in an Uber, and suddenly, the car came under attack from some boys in the middle of the night.

According to a post she made via her TikTok page, @just.muheenat, she revealed that she was terrified throughout the incident.

She explained that the car was at a traffic stop when the boys began to throw eggs at the Uber. At first, she thought they were throwing stones until after the ride ended.

She also shared what the Uber driver said about the shocking experience.

Her statement read:

“We were stoned with eggs today on our way out. It happened to me today, I was in an Uber, thankfully my windows were rolled up. We were at the traffic stop, and a group of boys started throwing eggs at the car."

"This was fun to them because they were laughing and enjoying it, but I was shaking and too scared to even react."

"For a moment, we thought we were being attacked, but the driver calmed us down and said it was normal. He told me he was used to this, that it happens often here in the UK. But this was my first time experiencing it.”

In the TikTok video, she added that she initially thought the car windows would break because the impact felt like stones hitting the vehicle.

“I thought the car windows were going to break and something bad would happen. I didn’t even know it was eggs at first, I thought they were throwing actual stones."

"When I asked the driver if this was normal and whether those boys get punished, he said no, that they’re just kids and nobody would do anything.”

She also mentioned that the driver told her such incidents often happen even in the presence of police and other witnesses.

She added:

“They do the same thing to police cars and even to buses. I just have questions, why are those boys outside at that time of the night? Where are their parents? Why is there no consequence for this?”

Uber ride turns frightening for woman in the UK. Photo source: Tiktok/just.muheenat

Source: TikTok

The post carried a description that read:

“A scary experience that seems normal. What happened to accountability? How is this normal?”

As the post spread online, many concerned individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts and reactions.

Reactions as woman shares bad experience

Daisy said:

"This is bad! So sorry sis. they have no respect for anyone even their own parents."

HOM Unfiltered shared:

"This happened to me in my first week in the UK, I wasn’t even in the car oo. They were 2 boys in my street gangan. They were walking pass me and I heard the sound of something behind me and viola it was egg they threw at me."

À𝚍ᥱş𝗵𝒾ᵑᵃ added:

"I actually had a bad experience like this once, some kids threw stones at the bus I was in and ran away. The window shattered completely, I was so lucky the glass didn’t get into my eyes; I just felt something flash past my sight. It was that bad. Alhamdulillah, I wasn’t injured, but sadly there were two casualties that day. Everyone had to get off the bus to board another one."

MRS A stressed:

"No iota of discipline. So much disrespect from these kids. S country where you can’t leave children below 13 in the house but young kids are out there with mischievous behaviors..It is well. So sorry sis."

Gbemisola wrote:

"Children without accountability what type of adult will they grow up to be!"

miss.khena noted:

"This is not common in the UK and it’s definitely not normal."

GenZ Mum added:

"I was sitting in my living room when they threw eggs at my window, i had visitors around and was wondering what was going on but later found out its no big deal. So sad!"

Farhan&Inaya | Motherhood shared:

"I have seen them do it to bus drivers and it is ridiculous. This is one of the reasons why I cannot teach in this country. Because why are children making grown adults cry because of their mean behavior."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady in the UK shared an uncomfortable experience with her mother.

Lady shares bitter UK experience online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom shared her “bitter” experience abroad. In a humorous yet honest video, she revealed that life in the UK was far more stressful than she had imagined, contrary to the glamorous lifestyle often portrayed online.

The lady, who moved in 2025, said her skin began to break out from pressure and that the cost of living was overwhelming compared to Nigeria. She confessed that she enjoyed a more comfortable life back home in Ibadan, where she could eat freely and spend less.

Source: Legit.ng