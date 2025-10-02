A Nigerian lady who moved to the UK in 2025 has made a hilarious clip to show how her experience stressed her

The lady said that what she met abroad was in sharp contrast with the good life people often share online

Among those who reacted to her video were people who asked if she would trade places with people in Nigeria

A young Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK months ago has shared her experience since she arrived abroad.

In a funny video, the lady said that many Nigerian content creators living in the UK have not been sincere about their experiences.

The lady recounts the stress she's faced in the UK. Photo source: @onile_olaa

Source: TikTok

Lifestyle demands in UK

According to her (@onile_olaa), she thought it would be a jolly life abroad. She added that shortly after getting to the UK, her skin broke out from pressure.

The lady compared the living costs abroad with staying in Nigeria. Converting her spending to naira, she said she would never have spent so much on food if she were back home.

The lady says her life was good in Nigeria. Photo source: @onile_olaa

Source: TikTok

Living in the UK

She said she could eat different delicacies while in Nigeria, something she could not try in Manchester, UK.

The Nigerian said that she was enjoying herself much in Ibadan, thinking her life, going by many TikTok videos she had seen, would be better abroad.

Towards the end of her hilarious clip, she stated that despite the struggle abroad, she does not consider coming back home.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Papatunde Blade said:

"I had to check your profile to be sure when travelled to the UK. less than a month and have made like 200,000 videos. Don't worry. Body go tell you."

Anthonia asked:

"You see light 24hours abi you know see light?"

honeywell923 said:

"If they tell you will you listen people no dey hear advise."

Meenah London said:

"I still wonder what makes people excited about Japa."

Kofoworola Tijani said:

"If they tell you,Una go Dey talk say why the person no fit come back to Nigeria.welcome to the club ma.don't forget to buy ring light o."

hollyswizz said:

"When you dey collect money per hour we no go hear Pim, but when it come to spending you go dey calculate in naira."

FARIIKE said:

"Na why i no like abroad me wey be oba for here make i con go turn eru oyinbo nibooo i would rather send my kids n my mom because whaaatttt."

user4812939053191 said:

"When naija people call me on video call, I no dey pick. When you see me, U go ask me wether I dey abroad true true."

olap.o.s said:

"Abroad na like house and work arrest, from house to work from work to house ni, NO CAP ."

Amount lady sent to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady in the diaspora, Chisom Chigbo, went online with the total amount she sent to people in Nigeria since 2022.

Chisom checked her Lemfi app and was blown away to realise that she had sent a total of £12,264 (over N25.2 million).

Source: Legit.ng