A Nigerian lady who visited the home of popular senator Ned Nwoko has shared a video speaking about their alleged marital crisis

In a video, she displayed what she found when she entered into the specific apartment reserved for his last wife Regina Daniels

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions about it

A Nigerian lady recently visited the home of well-known senator Ned Nwoko and addressed the controversy surrounding his marriage.

During her visit, she recorded parts of the home, including the area believed to belong to his youngest wife, actress Regina Daniels.

Lady visits Regina's wing in Ned's house

According to her, the senator mentioned that only Regina Daniels stayed in that part of the property and that no other person used it.

The video, posted by TikTok user @whiterosel, showed her walking viewers through the section of the house reportedly allocated to the actress.

While recording, she pointed out framed photos and albums of the couple that were placed on the table.

She explained that the pictures were still kept around the space and nobody had taken out anything from it.

The lady went on to note that the senator insisted no one was trying to make Regina uncomfortable.

However, he reportedly felt that when certain actions began to cause unease for others, including his staff, they had to be addressed.

She also added that he maintained he had not laid a hand on his wife and was not even in the house at the time of the alleged disagreement.

In the same recording, she claimed that when the senator informed Regina’s mother about the matter, her response was that it might simply be online content or a prank.

The visitor stated that the mother allegedly appeared unconcerned and told him not to take it seriously.

In her words:

"As you can see their pictures are still here, eh. This is their, their marriage album. So this is her house. According to him, she is the only one here, nobody else comes here, nobody else comes here. So nobody is making her uncomfortable. But when she begins to do things that are going to make other people uncomfortable, including the staff, she stands to be corrected.

"And something he mentioned is that he did not touch her, he was not even in the house. And when he told the mum what is happening, I'm seeing something on social media, she said she thinks it is content, it is a prank, ba, eh. Oh, don't my in-law, don't mind, that is a prank. Only for Sammy to go and post something else on social media."

Reactions as lady visits Ned's house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@jennyprincey said:

"Marry him already, you are fair, you are comfortable in the house already and you know all the story."

@Shop with Mimi said:

"I said it before Regina is just tired and wants to leave."

@Fifi Crochet said:

"This is one of the red flags. why will a senator allow you to enter his private home and make video about his wife?"

@oma said:

"How much they paid you? Madam marry the man nah is marriage now by force haba."

@Suliatomolaraoyesiji reacted:

"She probably isn't interested again. What's so difficult to comprehend in that, make una allow her enjoy her life abeg. You only live once marriage isn't a do or die affair."

@Harmony vega said:

"No wonder Regina wants to leave because d busy body for the marriage is too much."

@Ellacruz said:

"Oya she dor leave the house oya you fit marry am now thank you mouth of the gods."

@Joy Goldie reacted:

"Wahala con too much o. This 1 dey side 1 person. Maybe u follow Dey the marriage ni. Pele o aunty tojubole.

@Jenny Rita madu said:

"Why are you in someone's house. Is this some kind of pr for Ned. Allegedly o."

@Fanny said:

"Can you imagine,your follow woman ooo why you dy explain give us Wetin we won use the information do."

@His Grace added:

"Anyway we trust our Queen Regina cannot cry for no reason and you marry Ned since it in his house."

See the post below:

