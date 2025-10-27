Police in Kwara have arrested a 17-year-old boy accused of defiling a five-year-old Islamic school pupil

The child's family raised an alarm after she went missing, only to find her emerging from the suspect's house

Investigators say strong evidence links the teenager to the crime, with prosecution already set in motion



The Kwara state Police Command has arrested a 17-year-old boy, Ridwan Oseni, for allegedly defiling a five-year-old Islamic school pupil in the Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Ridwan’s arrest was confirmed on Friday, October 24, by the state Police Command.

Legit.ng findings revealed that the arrest followed a complaint filed by the victim’s mother after her daughter reportedly went missing on September 10, 2025, while on her way to an evening Islamic class around 4 p.m. in the Adewole area of Ilorin.

Family members who spoke exclusively to Legit.ng described the incident as both shocking and heartbreaking.

One of the relatives, who identified herself simply as Halima, said the family had begun to panic when the little girl did not return home at her usual time.

“It all started when Mallam sent a message to her mother that her daughter was not at the Islamic school on that faithful day. She was disturbed and started looking for her. She did not see her and began to raise alarm. It was her alarm that forced us(relative) to start looking for this small girl. This was unusual."

Family shares how little girl was found

According to her, it was during the frantic search that they saw the little girl coming out of a nearby house.

“She was walking slowly from the house of that boy, Ridwan. She looked confused and was holding her underwear in her hand. When we asked her what happened, she could barely speak. That was when we rushed to Adewole Police Station to report. The police have been investigating the matter since September but we were told this week that Ridwan would be arraigned for the alleged crime,” Halima said.

The family source told Legit.ng that the police responded swiftly after receiving the complaint.

“The officers didn’t waste time. They followed us immediately to the area and arrested the boy that same evening. We thank them for their quick action because if they had delayed, he might have run away,” the source said.

Following his arrest, the suspect was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Ilorin, where detectives commenced a full investigation into the matter.

Confirming the development, a police officer who spoke to Legit.ng on condition of anonymity stated that evidence gathered during the investigation strongly pointed to the suspect’s involvement.

“The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was arrested following a report lodged at Adewole Police Station. Our officers at the State CID conducted a thorough investigation, and all findings indicate that the suspect is connected to the alleged act. The case has been forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution,” the officer explained.

