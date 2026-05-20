A corporate professional who wore an Arsenal jersey underneath her formal suit jacket to work has sparked

She shared the photo on social media to celebrate her football club winning the Premier League title

The employee attached a direct caption pleading with her Human Resources department to overlook the dress code breach

A Nigerian corporate professional caused a stir on social media after she wore an Arsenal football jersey underneath her formal corporate outfit to the office.

The lady, identified as Adepeju Jaiyeoba (@pjlalah), chose to ditch her strict workplace dress code to celebrate her football club's historic victory.

A Nigerian woman sends a strong message to her employer over dress code following Arsenal's victory. Photo credit: @pjlalah/TikTok, Arsenal FC

Source: TikTok

Lady dumps corporate look after Arsenal win

In the photo shared online, Adepeju was seen wearing the official Arsenal jersey underneath a neat black suit jacket paired with formal black trousers. She held up a black handbag and flashed a wide smile for the camera.

Her public display followed after Arsenal secured the 2025/26 Premier League title, ending their historic 22-year drought since the legendary "Invincibles" campaign of 2003/04.

Adepeju, who is a passionate supporter of the North London club, made it clear that she was ready to face whatever consequences came from her workplace management.

Captioning the photo on her social media page, Adepeju said:

"Sorry HR, I tried my best to be compliant. Allow abeg… 🙏🏽 #Arsenal."

Reactions as Arsenal supporter ditches dresscode

The corporate worker's daring celebration quickly gathered momentum online as football lovers and corporate employees shared their thoughts.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the professional's post below:

@mr_dorzhi said:

"Oh god of PSG. Where art thou."

@Grahamois said:

"You deserve it. Celebrate it. Nobody is taking this moment away from us. We've endured 22 years of mockery and humiliation and today is the prove that Victory Belongs to the TENACIOUS 💪🏾 We're The Arsenal. 🔴⚪"

@gabriel_bolatit said:

"If I am HR personnel you will receive query."

See the Arsenal supporter's post below:

Lady praises husband following Arsenal's victory

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that A Nigerian woman who married an Arsenal supported advised single ladies on what to look out for before they settle down and accept a man's hands in marriage

Source: Legit.ng